Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is approaching its grand virtual finale in two weeks time, as the top three queens have now been announced.

Heading to the final are Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall. Crystal narrowly made it to the top three after beating out Jackie Cox in a lip-sync of Jennifer Lopez hit ‘On the Floor’.

Although Crystal almost didn’t make it to the final, that hasn’t discouraged public support of her. In fact, #TeamCrystalMethyd was trending on Twitter on Saturday, May 16th – the day Crystal made it to the top 3!

So before Crystal Methyd wows us all at the Drag Race season 12 finale, let’s get to know her better.

Meet Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd’s hometown is Springfield, Missouri however Crystal was born in San Jose, California.

Crystal was born on April 16th, 1991 which means the drag star is 29 years old.

In Springfield, Crystal hosts a party called “Get Dusted” at The Outland Ballroom. She runs the event with her fellow drag stars called Daegen Michelle, Daya Betty and Lux.

#TeamCrystalMethyd

Crystal Methyd: Ethnicity explored

Many fans have been curious to know more about Crystal’s family background, as the Drag Race has not divulged too much information on the series.

Not much is known about Crystal’s family life, but her Drag Race wiki page states that she is half Mexican on her mother’s side.

What is Crystal Methyd’s real name?

Cody Harness

Speaking about how he selected his drag name, Cody said:

I loved the name ‘Crystal’ whenever I first started I was just gonna pick Crystal cause I like the name and it was kinda like witchy, and my friend was actually the one who gave me the idea for ‘Methyd’ and I was like I’ll spell it with a ‘y’ so it’s more womanly.

Follow Crystal Methyd on Instagram

It hardly comes as a surprise that Crystal Methyd has plenty of Instagram followers. As of publication date, she has over 435,000 and counting.

For more Crystal content and to check out her beautiful make-up looks, be sure to join her following!

Check her out @crystalmethyd.

