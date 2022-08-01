Drag Race Down Under's 'glow up' as new season hailed 'better' than spinoffs













It’s only been two days since Drag Race Down Under’s premiere of its second season, and it’s already looking more promising than its previous one.

The ten contestants are competing for the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar. The new season looks like it promises a lot of drama among Australian Drag Queens, and it has already been named to be a better season that other spinoff shows, according to fans.

Faúx Fur, who has become the first queen to be eliminated from the show, shared her input on her experiences and losing a spot in the next round after showing underwear.

The first episode also had the guest appearances of Robert and Bindi Irwin, as both popular zookeepers gave the first challenge to the Queens. However, Robert encountered some difficulties saying RuPaul’s famous catchphrase.

Faúx Fúr becomes the first eliminated contestant

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

The second season is going strong. The 10 contestants are now feeling the nerves to pass in the following rounds and to become the next drag superstar.

But that was not the case for Faúx Fur, the Vietnamese-Australian was eliminated in the first episode after finishing last in the design challenge. Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia, she gave her first input on her brief experience on the show – as well as a small detail what cost her the spot in the next round.

Though Faúx Fur looked gorgeous in her costume representing Australia’s pride, her black underwear was visible through the mesh as she walked on the runway.

She told the news outlet: “I was like, “Oh, my God. Really? You’re going to send me home for a black panty detail?”

Despite receiving criticism from the judges, the contestant said that being in the competition was “surreal” and the challenge had “humbled” her. Faúx continued: “At first, I just felt like s**t. But then I was like, girl, you got on the show! Getting sent home is not that bad.”

The Vietnamese-Australian contestant said that viewers can expect more drama as the season progresses with its challenges.

Fans are loving the new season

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Longtime fans of the show have been giving their opinions of the new season. Many have shared their excitement over how different and promising the season looks compared to its previous one, as well as the spin-off shows.

As fans compared Drag Race Down Under to other related shows, many agreed that the first episode has given a good impression.

Compared to its first season, whose first impression was their noticeable issues behind-the-scenes with its production. Also, the casting scandals and the poor decision-making throughout the first season. Nevertheless, it is still that the production has taken some notes and so far, fans are loving it!

One fan wrote: “The Episode of #DragRaceDownUnder was f*****g great. The glow up between s1 and 2 is amazing!”

Robert Irwin couldn’t replicate RuPaul’s signature phrase

The children of late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin appeared as guest stars on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

During the first episode, Robert and Bindi introduced the first challenge, which consisted of the queens needing to make a runway outfit that “celebrated the natural beauty” of Australia.

RuPaul is usually the person that says his signature catchphrase “Good luck… and don’t f*** it up” to the queens before each challenge. However, sometimes guest stars are given the privilege to take over the saying.

Robert was tasked to sign off with RuPaul’s signature catchphrase. As the family is known for being family-friendly, the 18-year-old wasn’t really able to say the words out loud.

He told the drags: “Good luck, and don’t… Nah, I can’t say it! I’ll leave that to you, Ru!”

The queens, who were shocked thinking that they were about to hear the teenager swearing on national television, laughed as Robert held himself back.

Watch Drag Race Down Under season 2 every Saturday exclusively on WOW Presents Plus

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK