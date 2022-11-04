









Drag Race UK S4 returned last night as Michelle Visage took charge on the judging panel. RuPaul couldn’t be in attendance “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control”.

Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 7 last night as the remaining six queens sashayed their way into the ‘Werk Room’, where the group was challenged to take part in a glamorous make-over challenge for the ‘Queen Team’.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3,23-09-2021,RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3 – generics,Michelle Visage,Embargoed for publication until 09:00:00 on Monday 20/09/2021 – Picture shows: Michelle Visage **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 09:00 HRS ON MONDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER 2021**,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

For the first time in Drag Race Herstory

Michelle Visage made an entrance when it was her time to sashay down the runway, showing off a sparkly black bra and suit.

Michelle fronted the episode last night as Drag Race fan favourite Raven took over her seat. Visage announced: “Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, RuPaul is unable to join us tonight.”

Fans of the BBC Three phenomenon were quick to show their support for Michelle when the news initially dropped of her stepping in for Ru.

CATCH UP: Drag Race UK set for huge twist as Michelle Visage takes over from RuPaul

‘Give the people what they want’

After the episode aired on BBC Three, drag fans from across the globe were quick to show their support for Michelle. Many fans tweeted out stating they would love to see Michelle front her own drag show.

Who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage, 54, has been a judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race alongside RuPaul Charles since S3 of the US franchise.

Michelle has gone on to compete on Celebrity Big Brother UK and Strictly Come Dancing.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who are you rooting for to take the S4 crown?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to screens on Thursday, November 10 on BBC Three and iPlayer.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK