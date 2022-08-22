











Drag Race star Choriza May shut down rumours of a UK All Stars spin off as she sat down to chat with Reality Titbit.

The self-declared ‘Spanish Sausage’ Choriza May originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 last year, and she quickly became a fan favourite. She secured one huge fan base and has gone on to curate a large following who has shown her nothing but support since her elimination. Choriza was unfortunately sent home alongside her recent collaborator River Medway.

Reality Titbit had the chance to sit down with Choriza. We spoke to the Spanish native queen about the launch of her latest single ‘Feeling Fruity’. She also shared the tea on her life after competing on a global stage in front of RuPaul Charles.

“The girl group challenge was one of the best days of my life”

Reminiscing about the filming process, Choriza was quick to tell us how exciting it all was and how well her fellow cast members coped.

She said: “Filming the show was really fun for me. What we all need to remember is that we were filming during a pandemic, so we weren’t performing on stages. It was just such a cool set up, from Snatch Game to the girl group challenges.

“The girl group challenge was one of the best days of my life, that day was just incredible. Learning choreography with Steps.”

“I want to come back and I want to impress the judges”

Since S3 hit screens across the world, Choriza has gained a huge following. Fans are desperate to see her return to screens after being eliminated alongside her fellow cast member River Medway.

Choriza was quick to tell us that ‘nothing is really happening’ but she would be more than happy to receive an invitation to return to the show.

“OMG the UK All Stars, the amount of tweets and posts we get tagged in about this rumoured line-up when nothing is really happening,” she explained.

“It’s always nice when people think you deserve a second chance and that you’re talented enough to go back to an All Stars Season.

“I’d love to come back, the question is a matter of when. I believe that the glow up factor is there. Working through the years and coming back as a new and more talented queen.

“Some queens come back straight after their season, but that is not for me. I want to come back, and I want to impress the judges. I want to impress the audience, I think that comes with time, patience and hard work.”

“We are being pushed to limits”

Choriza is heading out on a colossal 29-date tour alongside her season sisters. Fans can still snatch tickets via Voss Events. The Spanish-born drag superstar was quick to explain her excitement to head out to cities all across the country.

She said: “I’m telling you something, you’re in for one incredible show. We are being pushed to limits we would never of thought of.

“Voss are really good at putting together these sorts of shows as they do see the potential in every single queen, and they don’t just conform with what they think we can do, but they want us to go ten steps further.”

“It was a great TV moment and now we’re celebrating it”

Choriza has taken the world by storm after competing as she has dropped bop after bop. The latest single from the Newcastle-based drag star features none other than River Medway.

When questioned on the reception she has received since the show, Choriza told us about how the single with River came around.

She said: “Feeling Fruity has a wink wink to the category where me and River were eliminated. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, keeping in with the fruit puns.

“I think this song is a moment of acceptance, it was a great TV moment, and now we’re celebrating it with this song.”

