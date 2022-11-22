Drag Race UK finalists head into grand finale with 'explosion of emotions'











RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 is set to come to a show-stopping close on Thursday. Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Jonbers Blonde battle it out for the crown and the opportunity to film a web series with creators of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World Of Wonder!

Thursday will see the final four queens take part in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza fight for the crown as the eliminated queens will return to the main stage to see RuPaul crown the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

“It’s an explosion of emotions”

Speaking in an interview at a roundtable with the press, the top 4 queens of the season were quick to express their excitement to be heading into the finale of such a well-respected season.

Jonbers said: “Well, as somebody with IBS, um, uh, I would say it’s full diarrhoea situation right now. Like it’s an explosion of emotions.”

“I’m excited. Like I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. Now I wanna know what’s going on next. Come give us the episode.” said Cheddar.

“This journey has been incredible and I don’t think there could be a better top four,” said Danny: “We all represent something completely different in drag. We all come from slightly different communities, yet we all want the same thing.”

“For me, it’s just been adrenaline, adrenaline, adrenaline if I can put it into one word. I felt the adrenaline there. I felt the adrenaline watching the show back. And I feel the adrenaline going into the finale.” said Black Peppa.

“I got these sticky sheets that turned the wall into a whiteboard”

Talking candidly about the preparation process for the show, the top 4 queens revealed that each one of them had a different stress and struggle when it came to planning to take part in the show.

“I took all the pictures off my landing and I got these sticky sheets that turned the wall into a whiteboard,” Said Danny: “I put down every category and every runway look. I bought a printer and I stuck things on and I move boarded it. I wanted to make sure there were no colours that were repeating and funnily enough I wanted to make sure there were no silhouettes that were repeating.”

Cheddar Gorgeous said: “The hardest part of the preparation was just trying to manage all of the different things that you have to think about going into it, but also preparing yourself for the process itself in, in going away from your life for potentially so long.”

“I went into it like how I work as a business stylist and how other stylists work,” said Jonbers: “It’s when you produce a shoot, it’s always based on reference. There’s no original idea. Everything is based on a reference. So when we had all the categories, I sort of went to all my favourite references of things that I loved and tried to incorporate that into my drag.”

“I’ve seen the show and um, I always knew that if I went on a show that there were certain silhouettes and looks that I would definitely do no matter what the category is, I will find a way to fit it into the category,” said Black Peppa.

“At the heart of it is 12 people that love each other”

Chatting about the reaction they had received from the fans the top 4 queens wanted to make it clear that all of the contestants on the show have each other’s best interest at heart no matter how things came across on camera.

“Everyone can say blame it on the edit, but at the end of the day, it’s a television show,” said Jonbers: “At the heart of it is 12 people that love each other. The positive things that I’m gonna tell you about are the moments of people pushing each other on saying, you can do this. Going into this top four, I feel like it’s, it’s, it’s such a season of the sister and we all love each other so much”

“I think everyone had moments of spin-out. Everyone had moments of confidence and everyone had moments of helping someone else. I know it doesn’t make great TV, but we really are RuPaul’s best friends race.” said Danny.

“Everyone experienced the pressure of the show”

Drag Race UK S4 queen Baby took to the main stage on episode 5 of the Emmy Award-winning show and stopped RuPaul Charles in her tracks by proceeding to let the judges know it was her time to leave to better her mental health. Upon asking the top 4 queens about the pressure of the competition they were quick to show support for Baby.

Black Peppa said: “I think for me personally, um, everyone experienced the pressure of the show a different way while filming. I just kept thinking about, you know, what, everything that I sacrificed to come here, I cannot, like I can’t, I can’t leave.”

“We have to commend people like Baby,” said Jonbers: “To speak out and say, I’m having this moment and I need to walk away. That is actually the most powerful thing where you can realise that you need to walk away from something that is so incredibly powerful.”

