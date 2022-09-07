Drag Race UK S4 cast drops as fans hail it 'greatest promo shoot ever'











Looks like we should listen to Lizzo more often as all of the rumours were true, the cast of Drag Race UK season 4 has been announced and we are well and truly obsessing over the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that these queens possess.

Get your pals and a cheeky cocktail or two as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back on our screens in under two weeks time (Thursday, September 22). Series 4 is set to feature ten episodes which will be hosted by our staple judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

It’s time to meet the queens who will be clawing their way to the top in their chance to snatch the crown and the title of the UK’s next drag superstar.

Drag Race UK Season 4 cast

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Pixie Polite;Le Fil;Sminty Drop;Danny Beard;Starlet;Dakota Schiffer;Cheddar Gorgeous;Black Peppa;Just May;Baby;Jonbers Blonde;Copper Top,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Danny Beard – Liverpool

Pronouns – She or They

Hailing all the way from Liverpool it’s the one and only Danny Beard. Danny describes themselves as Sassy, shady and stunning!.

Describing a Danny show, they were quick to tell the audience about their whacky style of drag.

“I work all around the country on the cabaret scene mixing club kid aesthetic with old school drag performance style. At my shows you get live vocals, interactive comedy and an hour’s worth of entertainment for a very reasonable fee!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Danny Beard,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Cheddar Gorgeous – Manchester

Pronouns – No preference

Self described as a living spectacle and cultural icon Cheddar Gorgeous hails all the way from Manchester (the promo image is SO fitting).

Describing their drag name, Cheddar told the audience her name references the iconic British landmark Cheddar Gorge which she have visited many times in her many lifespans. A lot like Cheddar Gorge, she go on forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and sometimes she’s damp. WE’RE OBSESSED!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Cheddar Gorgeous,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Black Peppa – Birmingham

Pronouns – She / Her

It’s time to meet the Caribbean doll, it’s Black Peppa. We’re well and truly GAGGING over Peppa’s promo outfit it looks like we can expect high fashion from her.

Describing a Peppa show she was sure to promise a lot of high energy.

“If you come to a Black Peppa show, you’re going to be out of breath because I am going to give you splits, dips, death drops, and high jumps off the bar. you’re going to be in for such a good time. I love performing!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Black Peppa,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Dakota Schiffer – Sussex

Pronouns – She / Her

It’s time to make herstory baby as the legendary Dakota Schiffer will be walking through the doors as the first trans girl of Drag Race UK. It’s what we love to see here at Reality Titbit!

Speaking on her drag strengths it’s safe to say Dakota is strong competition.

“I’m great with hair and I think that my fashion sense and sewing skills might elevate me above the rest. I’ve got a good eye, and my most impressive drag talent is being able to put looks together. ”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Dakota Schiffer,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Sminty Drop – Manchester

Pronouns – She / Her

Hailing from Manchester, Sminty comes from the Haus Of Kendoll who was created by none other than Gothy Kendoll. (Hopefully she won’t go home first)

Sminty’s looks are MAJOR and we’re obsessing over her promo pic. Describing her shows we’re expecting a LOT of fashion.

“You are going to see stunning looks, you’ll see a gorgeous face and lots of hair. I love a good time and I know how to entertain a crowd!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Sminty Drop,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Baby – London

Pronouns – She / Her

It’s time to meet the self proclaimed afro punk princess Baby. Baby hails from South London and she loves to represent her culture and loves playing with in the area where black culture and alternative culture meet.

Speaking on her hilarious drag mishaps it sounds like a Baby show is one hell of a time.

“There have been so many! A wig has flown off, a tuck has popped out, a lash gotten lost… but those were in my formative years. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened to me in a while! “

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Baby,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Jonbers Blonde – Belfast

Pronouns – She/her

It’s time to meet the Northern Irish bombshell, it’s Jonbers Blonde!

Jonbers describes herself as a showgirl on a Saturday and an absolute binfire on a Sunday!

Speaking on her drag inspiration it looks like we can expect a lot of high fashion from her and we can’t WAIT!

“I’m very inspired by the 70s and I’m very inspired by fashion runways of all eras. High fashion really inspires my every day, but then again, so does “The Muppets”! ”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Jonbers Blonde,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Starlet – Surrey

Pronouns – She / Her

WOW WOW WOW! It’s time to meet the Glamour queen, it’s the one and only Starlet!

Describing herself as the polished, silver screen beauty pinup of Series 4, Starlet described her look as exuding the vintage beauty and glamour of the silver screen.

We may see a bit of drama in the upcoming season as Starlet describes herself as super competitive.

“I think I’m the most competitive person I know. I’ve always got to be the best at what I’m doing. People sometimes think, I’m a bitch. I’m not. I’m quite sweet. I blame it on my eyebrows!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Starlet,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Just May – London

Pronouns – She / They

It’s time for some Ginger Spice! Just May describes herself as the world’s premier Geri Halliwell impersonator.

Describing what a May show is like, it’s safe to say we can expect absolute chaos.

“At a Just May show, you can expect an acoustic rendition of Wannabe by The Spice Girls, a bingo machine and a whale of a time babes ! You put me in front of people with a mic and I will talk the house down. The huns love me, they can’t get enough. ”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Just May,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Pixie Polite – Brighton

Pronouns – She / Her

We’ve got a singer who’s about to burst through, BRING IT ON! Pixie Polite describes herself as “Big, bold and beautiful.”

We’re pretty sure we have a Rusical winner in our sights as Pixie has promised us “powerhouse vocals”

If you come to a Pixie Polite show, you’ll get some powerhouse vocals, all the camp tunes anyone could want for and a little bit comedy thrown in for good measure. Who doesn’t love a good time? I do.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Pixie Polite,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Le Fil – Yorkshire

Pronouns – He / Him / They / Them

OH EM GEE! It’s time to meet Le Fil. Le Fil is your all singing, all dancing, Chinese pop star! Fil is 36 and is from Brighouse in Yorkshire.

Describing her drag she was quick to assure the audience that we’d be getting some high fashion looks as well as breaking down gender.

“Le Fil is the intersection of art, fashion music and sculpture. I like the idea that I’m breaking genre, breaking gender and creating art. My background was in art and sculpture, and so I always aim to look like a walking piece of fine art!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Le Fil,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

Copper Topp – Cheltenham

Pronouns – She / Her

Describing herself as the feel good ginger of drag! And now I’m a Ru Girl and on top of a mountain! Copper Topp is giving us nothing but pure performance and we’re here for it!

Speaking on her drag influences, it’s safe to say we have a comedy queen on our hands!

“There are four people who inspire my drag. The first is Victoria Wood and the second is Julie Walters. I’m obsessed with them. And the third and fourth has to be The Cheeky Girls!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Copper Top,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

What do you make of the Drag Race UK Season 4 cast?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to screens September 22nd on BBC Three and iPlayer.

