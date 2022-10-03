









EXCLUSIVE: Drag Race UK’s current reigning queen Krystal Versace opened up to Reality Titbit ahead of her London Palladium show about grieving the death of Cherry Valentine whilst on tour and offered advice to the queens heading onto S4.

Krystal Versace originally took part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 in 2021. She stormed the competition, came out on top and snatched the crown after reaching the finale alongside Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday.

Krystal quickly became a fan favourite. She secured one huge fan base and has gone on to curate a large following who has shown her nothing but support since she won the crown at the last hurdle.

‘It brought us together as a family’

Last week, the passing of Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine sent shockwaves through the community. Cherry died at the young age of 28 after taking part on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2.

Krystal stated she was sending all her love to the friends and family of Cherry.

Krystal said: “It’s been devastating, it’s been something we’ve all felt, and my heart really goes out to her as I knew Cherry very well. It’s been really difficult for everyone.

“Everything I believe in has a reason to it and everything has a message and a light to it even though it is so dark. It brought us all together, we’re all mourning together.

“It brought up back together as a family and I think just as queer people, it just reminds you how we all have that bond, and we all go through stuff.”

‘It’s always been my dream’

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3 are currently traveling up and down the country on a colossal 29 date tour. When asking Krystal about her time fronting such a huge production, she was thrilled to tell us it’s always been her dream.

“I’m literally having the best time, it’s always what I’ve wanted to do. It’s always been my dream” Krystal said.

“I got to tour the states twice before I toured in my own country, but the tour we’re on now is so special, as it’s the first time we’ve all been together properly since filming.

“I love the chaos of it. A lot of people would say they hate sleeping on the tour bus but I love it. I’d say the hardest part of the tour is when you’ve finished a show and you have to pack up. I’m like ‘where’s my assistant at?”

‘It’s the Super Bowl of Krystal’

This weekend, Krystal will take to the London Palladium stage to debut her brand-new show ‘The Next World’. This will be ahead of hosting the Drag Race UK S3 tour.

Krystal was excited to tell us: “It’s going to be nothing like you’ve ever seen before. It’s like the Super Bowl of Krystal.

“This is going to be the ultimate finale of Krystal before she enters the next world. I’m ready to deliver this high fantasy, high visual performance. There is also going to be some cameos from my drag family. It’s going to be iconic.”

‘You just have to keep going and pick yourself up’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,22-09-2022,1,The series 4 drag queens,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 is in full swing and fans from all across the globe are obsessing over the new crop of queens. When asking Krystal for her biggest piece of advice, she was quick to tell the queens to just have fun.

“My biggest piece of advice is don’t be defeated by not getting what you want or not being satisfied by certain things” said Krystal.

“It’s all a journey. Don’t compare yourself to anyone. Have fun! It’s the start of your career, not the end. You may think you have failed, but you just have to keep going and pick yourself up.”

Who is Krystal Versace?

Krystal Versace is currently reigning as the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Kent, took part in the third series of the UK spin off of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She snatched the crown and fought her way to the top.

At the age of only 19 during filming, Krystal is one of the youngest queens to be on Drag Race. But she proved age is just a number when it comes to the crown!

