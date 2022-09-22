









Drag Race fans will be treated to an extra special set when winner Krystal Versace exclusively unveils her brand-new opening act The New World at the London Palladium ahead of the Drag Race UK S3 tour.

Krystal Versace reigned supreme on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3. She fought Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella VaDay in the finale earning the title of UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

All 12 queens from S3 of the award-winning drag show are due to sashay their way into the London Palladium. Spilling over two shows on October 7 and 8, the extravaganza will begin with a special solo show from S3 winner Krystal Versace.

“An energetic and show-stopping opener”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Speaking about opening the S3 tour at the palladium, Krystal promised The New World would be a party.

“I am having an absolute blast on the nationwide tour with my fellow queens but to now get the opportunity to present my solo show is amazing,” she said.

“I promise to deliver an energetic and show-stopping opener for everyone so get ready to party and enter my New World.”

Who is Krystal Versace?

Krystal Versace (she/her) is currently reigning as the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Kent, took part in the third series of the UK spin off of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She snatched the crown and fought her way to the top.

At the age of only 19 during filming, Krystal is one of the youngest queens to be on Drag Race. But she proved age is just a number when it comes to the crown!

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Drag Race star Choriza May shuts down rumour of UK All Stars spin off

Final tickets for the London Palladium shows are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK