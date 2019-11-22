University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK had its grand finale on Thursday, November 21st where The Vivienne was crowned as the UK’s first Drag Race queen.

There were faces new and old on the drag scene competing in this first season, from drag legend Divina De Campo to baby on the scene Scaredy Kat. But all viewers knew Viv was a shoe-in from the start!

Although there is no cash prize for the Drag Race UK superstar, The Vivienne will be sent off to Hollywood to star in her very own digital series, produced by the team that created RuPaul’s Drag Race!

So, let’s get to know the winner better. Here’s everything you need to know about The Vivienne, from her real name to background and beyond.

What is The Vivienne’s real name?

When not performing drag as The Vivienne, she goes by her real name, James Williams.

The Vivienne was born on April 12th, 1992 in Colwyn Bay, Wales. Now 27-year-old Viv lives in Liverpool.

Although all her friends know her as Viv, she gets called James by her family, as we heard in episode 7 (Thursday, November 14th). The final four Drag Race UK stars had to makeover their family members. The Vivienne’s mother, Cassie appeared on the show and called her “James.”

Where did The Vivienne name come from?

The Vivienne described her namesake journey as starting in Liverpool.

She said:

I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood, so when I started doing drag it was a natural progression, but I didn’t want one of those cheap, nasty, slutty drag names so I thought of ‘The Vivienne’ and here she is, there’s only one of them.

The Williams family

When The Vivienne’s mum came on the show, we learnt a little bit more about the Williams family.

Viv has a sister called Chanel, who we found on Instagram @chanelcwilliams. Her account, however, is private.

From what we could find, she is the only sibling that The Vivienne has.

CATCH UP WITH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK SEASON 1 ON IPLAYER NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK