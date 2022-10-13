









EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Black Peppa spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar and the star opened up about fan reaction online.

Birmingham’s very own Black Peppa strutted her way down the Attitude Awards red carpet alongside fellow Drag Race UK S4 cast mates as she opened up about how the fan reaction has been the “best feelings ever”.

‘It is honestly one of the best feelings ever’

Making her way down the carpet, Peppa stunned in a custom blue fit that was sparkling as the lights flickered on the glittering number. On asking Peppa about the journey so far she was quick to tell us how excited she is to be representing Birmingham on a global stage.

Black Peppa said: “It is honestly one of the best feelings ever. Birmingham is where I started and it’s where I became Black Peppa and to be able to represent that scene where I became myself just meant the world to me.

“I’m just really proud of myself and it’s very wholesome to see myself rep Birmingham fully.”

‘Fan reaction has been wild’

Speaking on adjusting to the fan reaction she’s received online, Peppa expressed how thankful and grateful she was to have the public supporting her every move while competing on a global stage.

“The fan reaction has been wild,” Peppa said. “I am so thankful and grateful.

“I have so many people behind me, supporting me and cheering me on. I’m just going through every single episode and just giving it my all as I love a good competition.”

‘I would love to see Kenya Knott’

As Black Peppa delved her way into the topic of the Birmingham scene, we were desperate to find out who she would like to see head to Drag Race UK when the show returns for season 5.

Peppa said: “I would love to see Kenya Knott, she’s an upcoming performer, absolutely incredible.

“I would love to see Jay and Jenna Davinci and, of course, Dahliah Rivers.

“Last but not least, I would LOVE to see my drag mother Yshee Black.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Series 4 airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

