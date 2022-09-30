









RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 is back into the swing of drama, glamour and absolute chaos. FKA Twigs joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr in making the difficult decision of sending Starlet home.

Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 2 last night as the remaining 11 queens sashayed their way into the ‘Werk Room’ where they were challenged to a star-studded task of performing in the first ever ‘Yaastonbury’

After the episode aired on BBC Three, drag fans from across the globe were quick to react to the unfortunate elimination of Surrey’s very own Starlet who put in a strong fight against Jonbers Blonde in one hell of a lip-sync showdown to Sugababes’ iconic track About You Now.

“It’s been a very emotional few hours”

Speaking on her feelings after watching the episode back and seeing the elimination firsthand, Starlet was quick to tell us how emotional she has been.

“It’s been a very emotional few hours, not 24 just yet. I’ve been surrounded by friends and loved ones, so they’ve been really great. So I’m, I’m all good,” she said.

“Many happy tears were shared”

When questioned on how she felt knowing that her entrance look was one of RuPaul’s favourites to ever grace the show, Starlet gave us an insight into how it felt hearing the compliment.

She said: “We had the pleasure of watching the first half of the episode the day before it came out to TV. Many happy tears were shared and it was a very rewarding moment.

“It was such a huge compliment to come from RuPaul. I didn’t get a badge, but I’m taking that compliment to the bank and to the grave.”

“I was on the verge of breaking down”

Last night’s episode saw Starlet get teary as she left the stage where she didn’t stop at the end of the runway to produce her exit line. Questioning Starlet on how emotional she felt at that moment, she explained how she just needed to be off camera.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion,” she confessed. “I was completely heartbroken. I said my exit line at the front of the stage when I said, ‘Thank you for giving me my dream’.

“Now I get to go find a new one.

“I walked [to] the back and I was on the verge of breaking down and I just needed to get off camera. I did break down backstage and then you could see the results of that when I reentered the ‘Werk Room’.

“I’m not getting Covid , I’m going to Drag Race”

Drag Race UK S4 was filmed when Covid precautions were in place therefore Starlet had a lot to say when it came to the preparation process of heading to filming.

“Covid was happening well it still is happening, but it was a bit more serious I suppose. Every time I left the house I had like a hood with a plastic cover that zips it completely close, like space hold. I was like ‘I’m not getting Covid, I’m going to Drag Race’. They’re not saying that ‘you can’t join cause you’ve got Covid’. So it worked.”

Who is Starlet?

Starlet is a Surrey-born Drag superstar who is 23.

The star boasts a huge Instagram following of over 100k people.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Series 4 airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer

