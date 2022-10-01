Ginger Minj makes surprise Hocus Pocus 2 cameo with Drag Race sisters











A trio of RuPaul’s Drag Race stars makes a surprise cameo in Hocus Pocus 2 – and fans are absolutely loving it. Ginger Minj, Kahmora Hall and Kornbread transform into the Sanderson Sisters for the long-awaited sequel that dropped on Disney+ yesterday.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have reprised their spooky roles in a sequel to the hit 1993 movie.

But they aren’t the only Sanderson Sisters this time around.

As well as a young trio of stars portraying the characters as children, the movie features a string of people dressed up as the famous witches, including the three Drag Race stars.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

Meet the Drag Race stars in Hocus Pocus 2

When sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary are brought back to life once again on Halloween, they stumble upon a costume competition.

Among the competitors are Ginger Minj, from season 7, All Stars 2 and All Stars 6, who is dressed up as Winifred.

Kahmora Hall, from season 13, transforms into Sarah, and Kornbread from season 14, becomes Mary.

The drag icons have all taken to social media to gush about being cast in the sequel.

Ginger was extremely excited to pose up alongside Bette.

“Oh, you know, just #twinning with the OG, @bettemidler on the set of #hocuspocus2 …,” she penned.

View Instagram Post

Kahmora said it was an “honor” to be involved in the film.

She posted: “Oooh, they’re doin’ a bit! #HocusPocus2 @hocuspocusdisney is now streaming on @disneyplus

“It was an honor to be a part of the sequel to such an iconic movie. Like many of y’all, I grew up watching #HocusPocus every October with my family & friends. Thank you @disney for the amazing opportunity that I’ll never forget!”

SAD NEWS: Tributes pour in for Drag Race star Cherry Valentine after sudden death

View Instagram Post

Kornbread proudly posed up with Kathy, whose character she was dressed as.

She shared in another post: “Category Is? Disney Hocus Pocus 2 REALLLLNESSS so honored to have this moment!”

View Instagram Post

How the fans reacted

After tuning in to watch the movie, Drag Race fans were buzzing to see some of their favorite stars in cameos.

One tweeted: “So dope to see @kornbreadTMFS in Hocus Pocus 2. SWYW, but Drag Race really be giving the girls opportunities out here! So many of them have done and are doing big things.”

Another wrote: “My girl from RuPauls Drag Race made an appearance in Hocus Pocus 2.”

While another penned: “a hocus pocus x drag race scene. its a full circle gay moment for me”

And one said: “not ginger minj in hocus pocus 2!! icon”

WATCH HOCUS POCUS 2 NOW ON DISNEY+

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK