It may have taken seven seasons but Raja finally gets a star on RPDR

The VH1 and Paramount Plus show rolls onto its fifth episode on June 10th and sees Carson Kressley and Nikki Glaser join the judging panel. As always, viewers can expect many shock twists and turns on RPDR including some of the queens being awarded stars at long last. So, how long did it take Raja to get a star? Let’s find out more…

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Does the RPDR queen have a star?

Before All Stars 7 episode 5, Raja was one of the queens who didn’t have a star.

At the beginning of All Stars 7 episode 5, the contestants talked about the fact that Raja didn’t have a star.

Raja said: “…I want a star, I came here to win something.“

She added that the competition is very tough and each of the queens on All Stars set the bar for the seasons that they were in.

However, episode 5 finally saw the queen awarded a star.

RAJA FINALLY GOT HER STARS EVERYONE SCREAM #AllStars7 pic.twitter.com/1QRFEaOuDt — tay (taylor's version) 🧷🩰🍂 (@takemycinema) June 10, 2022

How long did it take Raja to get a star?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is in its seventh season in 2022. It’s taken since the show first kicked off in 2012 for Raja to finally be awarded a star.

Raja first appeared on Drag Race during RDPR season 3 all the way back in 2011. She won the competition and beat Manila Luzon to the top spot in season 3.

Back in 2011, Raja bagged a cash prize of $75K and now she’s ready to win again on All Stars 7.

Just watched all stars episode!

I can’t understand how raja didn’t win a star yet! #rupaulsdragraceallstars7 — Charbel (@Charbelsaadeee) June 5, 2022

Fans are happy to see Raja get a star

At long last, Raja was awarded a star during All Stars 7 episode 5 and many RPDR fans have said her star is well overdue.

A viewer took to Twitter to say: “So glad Raja finally got her star… And for those criticizing her lip sync, I just gotta say… Jinkx didn’t do that well in the lip-sync too… It’s just not their genre… But who cares?“

One person tweeted: “Raja finally got her legendary LEGEND star!!! She should’ve gotten 3 by now…“.

Another said: “Also Raja finally getting her star was so correct“.

