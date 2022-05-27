How to win Race Chaser Live tickets with Alaska and Willam













Race Chaser Live with Alaska and Willam is officially on its way this July 18th, and you could get your hands on some free tickets exclusively with Reality Titbit. Details on how to enter the competition are below.

Calling drag queen fanatics everywhere: the Race Chaser podcast is heading to the Ulster Hall stage this summer, where you get to see Alaska and Willam singing, performing and spilling some tea in real life.

With multiple guests set to join them for an evening of unforgettable entertainment, you won’t want to miss this competition. And what have you got to lose?! We’ve got all the details on how you could get your hands on tickets.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

How to enter the competition

Reality Titbit is giving away four pairs of tickets to Race Chaser Live. Firstly, head to our Instagram page where you will find the instructions on how to enter. It literally takes not even two minutes to get involved!

To enter, all you have to do is like the post, share it to your story, follow our page and @obsessedintl. You’ll also need to comment below who you’d take with you on the evening – lucky them!

The competition closes on Friday June 24th and individual T&Cs apply. Once the competition has closed, the responsibility lies with the brand to grant the prize. Four winners will be chosen at random after the competition closes.

The winners will be contacted shortly after the closing date. This competition is not sponsored or endorsed by Instagram. The prizes are also non-refundable.

Cost of Race Chaser Live tickets

Tickets to Race Chaser Live start from £19.50 for ground floor seating. For balcony general seating, it will cost you £27.50, but if you want a closer look, you can bag some premium seating for £32.50.

If you’re feeling extra sassy though, you can pay £59.50 and meet the queens, plus get VIP front row seating. All under-18s will need to be accompanied by an adult during the live show, with an age guidance of 14+.

However, you could actually get tickets for free by entering our competition over on the Reality Titbit Instagram page. There’s four pairs up for grabs, so a huge chance that you could potentially be a winner!

So excited to see Race Chaser Live in Cardiff this July!!



I just need the bald and the beautiful/UNHhhh and Sibling rivalry to come to the UK. Both of which are touring america now/soon 👀👀😍 #siblingrivalry #UNHhhh #Thebaldandthebeautiful #racechaser — Lukey Blake 👨‍🚀🚀 – Hallokween – Fagrid (@lukeblake19) May 12, 2022

What to expect at the show

Musical numbers, gossip, and of course, some drag, will be part of the evening of entertainment. If you’re already a fan of the Race Chaser podcast, it’ll follow a similar format to each episode – but with added sassiness!

Alaska and Willam usually dissect every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the podcast, throwing in a whole load of hot gossip. There’s often a lot of fun games and guests getting involved, such as ‘Name That Tune’ played on a recent ep.

