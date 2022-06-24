











Trixie Mattel is diving into home renovation with Discovery+ docu-series Trixie Motel, another huge milestone since her RuPaul’s Drag Race days.

It’s about time Trixie Mattel got her own show! The RuPaul’s Drag Race star exploded on to our screens in 2015 as the sassy Barbie queen with her huge blonde hair and pink outfits. Despite being eliminated four weeks into the programme, she’s turned her brief opportunity into a business empire.

Her latest project, Trixie Motel, follows the behind-the-scenes transformation of a run-down motel into the “ultimate drag paradise”. If the Queen Of Hearts and Yeehaw Cowgirl room themes are any indication, it’s not your regular hotel.

She’s earned a fortune with her addictive personality

The Wisconsin-native is easily one the most successful stars to come out of Drag Race, despite her initial brief stint. She was brought back on RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, only to be eliminated again in season 7, although she finally earned the well-deserved crown in 2018’s All Stars.

With three successful comedy series alongside fellow drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova, a make-up brand and a music career, her net worth has been estimated at $10 million. Her new Trixie Motel charges $750 per night, so she should be doing ok!

Trixie Mattel: From Drag Race alum to make-up mogul

Trixie Cosmetics

Following her Oh Honey! collaboration with Sugarpill Cosmetics in 2018, Trixie launched her own brand – Trixie Cosmetics – a year later. Packaged in vibrant pinks and yellows, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the TV personality – it’s giving off a children’s magazine make-up aesthetic and we love the nostalgia.

She’s got a host of celeb friends

Trixie began regularly uploading to her YouTube channel two years ago and has became a fully fledged YouTuber with 1.6 million subscribers. Her most popular videos are the fun Get Ready With Me slots with celebrity friends, including Iggy Azalea, Jojo Siwa and Margaret Cho.

A Billboard chart-topping artist

Looking at Brian Firkus’ alter ego, you wouldn’t think she’s a folk singer, but the 32-year-old has released four albums in the genre. Her debut album, Two Birds, was written entirely by her and efforts paid off since it reached number two on the Billboard Heartseekers chart and number six on US independent albums.

She reached the top spot with her next album, One Stone, in 2018.

The Blonde & Pink Albums – a double-disc affair – dropped on 24 June 2022, featuring Shakey Graves and Grammy-winning singer Michelle Branch.

Her Hello Hello music video gave major Beyoncé Single Ladies vibes, with the elaborate dance routine and two back-up dancers.

Trixie landed Netflix web series with Katya

Her hilarious chemistry with Katya has been a fan-favourite since their Drag Race days, so much so they collaborated on least three shows, including Streamy-winning UNHhhh, and Netflix-produced I Like to Watch.

The latter is just the queens reacting to Netflix shows but their running commentary always has us crying with laughter.

