Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After one of the toughest and most talked-about series to date, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has come to its conclusion.

With Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall in the final, no one could call it!

But it was Jaida Hall who scooped up the $100,000 prize in the fourteenth and final episode, wowing with her ‘at home’ performance.

Where there were tears of joy, there were also tears of sorrow, as the final episode of Drag Race season 12 paid tribute to Jacqueline Wilson. So, who was Jacqueline on the Drag Race team?

RuPaul’s Drag Race pays tribute to Jacqueline

Halfway through the final episode, before the judge’s critiques of the three final contestants, RuPaul began a tribute segment to Jacqueline Wilson.

Ru said: “Last last year we lost a beloved member of the Drag Race family. Jacqueline Wilson passed away shortly after we completed filming season 12. She loved her queens and we still love her.”

Many of the series’ favourite queens all appeared to share some of their favourite moments with Jacqueline.

WE WANT MORE: Will Drag Race All Stars 5 be on Netflix?

RIP Jacqueline Wilson. What a beautiful soul, this is making me tear up. An true angel! #DragRace — V i n n y #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Vinny_Siquara) May 30, 2020

Who was Jacqueline Wilson?

Often referred to as “the soul of Drag Race,” Jacqueline was a long-time producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Jacqueline started off her career as a writer-producer for on-air promotions and creative branding with Nickelodeon in 2000. According to her IMDb profile, Jacqueline’s first big job was as a co-producer on The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best. She produced 11 episodes from 2004 to 2005.

Jacqueline also worked on titles such as Basketball Wives and I Want to Work for Diddy.

She joined the Drag Race family way back in season 2 as the supervising story producer. Then in 2017, she was promoted to the co-executive producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and then the flagship show a year later.

How did Jacqueline Wilson die?

Jacqueline Wilson passed away on September 11th, 2019.

Although the cause of her death was kept under wraps by her family, Jacqueline’s long-time friend and co-worker Meesh Mills shared a tribute post in which she revealed that Jacqueline passed away due to lung cancer.

Many of the Drag Race team have shared tributes to Jacqueline, even before the tribute in the final episode of season 12 aired. Jacqueline worked on season 12, all the way through, and passed away after filming had ended.

Our beloved colleague Jacqueline Wilson has passed away.

I could never express in words her invaluable contribution to the success of #DragRace,

and to all the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside her. Love always, my friend. pic.twitter.com/MmN94krFKL — RuPaul (@RuPaul) September 11, 2019

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE SEASON 12 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK