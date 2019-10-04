University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has finally landed on the BBC after months of anticipation!

The first episode introduced viewers and Drag Race fans all over to the ten queens taking on the inaugural season.

There were faces new and old on the drag scene from RuPaul’s UK drag ambassador The Vivienne to baby on the scene Scaredy Kat.

But the fact that Scaredy had only been doing drag for 11 months wasn’t the only thing that surprised the other queens… Scaredy Kat has a girlfriend!

So, who is the drag queen in a relationship with? Find out about Scaredy’s girlfriend here.

Meet Scaredy Kat

When filming started for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Scaredy Kat – real name yet to be known – was just 19-years-old. Now Scaredy is 20.

The young drag queen is originally from Wiltshire and is currently a full-time student at university. She jokingly told the BBC “this is where my student loan is going. I’m wearing it right now.”

Scaredy is the youngest ever drag queen to participate in Drag Race – UK and US!

Relationship status reveal

When discussing how she fell into drag, Scaredy revealed that it was her girlfriend who inspired her to start performing to the surprise of the other queens.

Scaredy Kat is the first openly bisexual drag queen to ever be on the show – she’s breaking ground left, right and centre!

Speaking to Gay Times, Scaredy said: “We’re a couple and because we’re both bi, we just love people.”

Who is Scaredy Kat’s girlfriend?

Scaredy Kat’s girlfriend is fellow drag artist Pussy Kat.

Follow Pussy Kat on Instagram @pussykatofficial_ where she already has nearly 5000 followers of her own.

From her IG bio, we can see that Pussy Kat is a vegan “femme queen” who works as an artist and photographer.

Scaredy Kat explained that it was, in fact, Pussy Kat who inspired her drag queen and taught her all her creative ways.

