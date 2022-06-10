Nikki Glaser's net worth explored as she appears on RuPaul's Drag Race













RuPaul‘s Drag Race All Stars is back in 2022 with a brand new season and that means returning queens and all-new guest judges. Kicking off from May 20th, All Stars 7 features queens from many different seasons including Monet X Change, Shea Couleé, Raja, The Vivienne and more.

Joining Michelle Visage and RuPaul for judging duties on June 10th are guest judges Carson Kressley and Nikki Glaser. So, let’s find out more about comedian Nikki, including her impressive net worth…

Get to know the Drag Race All Stars guest judges

June 10th sees Carson Kressley and Nikki Glaser on Drag Race All Stars. Carson Kressley is a TV personality, actor and designer who appeared on Bravo’s 2003 show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Nikki Glaser is a stand-up comedian known for her hilarious roasts. She also is an actress, apodcast host, a radio and TV host.

She has a reality series on E! called Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? which premiered in 2022. She also has a podcast @nikkiglaserpod, tours doing comedy shows and is also the host of F Boy Island.

Nikki Glaser’s net worth explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki Glaser’s net worth is estimated at $2M.

From being the host of F Boy Island to featuring as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and having her own Netflix show, it’s no wonder that comedian Nikki Glaser’s net worth stacks up.

She’s 38 years old and, as per her TV show, was in a relationship with a man called Chris, but it seems that the two have gone their separate ways in 2022.

Nikki’s popularity is clear from social media

Nikki Glaser is a woman of many talents, she’s made that clear from the variety of work ventures she’s carried out in her career so far.

Judging by Nikki’s Instagram and Twitter pages, she’s as rich in cash as she is in followers as she boasts a combined following of over 1M on both platforms.

Follow the comedian on Instagram and Twitter @nikkiglaser. She regularly takes to the ‘gram and often shares clips from her TV show and podcast.

