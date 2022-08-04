You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
RuPaul's DragCon UK
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 rumoured cast includes Kandy Muse

August 4, 2022
Ashley Bautista

We know it’s been a hot minute since Jinkx Monsoon became the first-ever “Queen of All Queens” after winning the All-Stars 7 crown. With a new season underway, Reality Titbit tells you the potential and rumoured cast of Queens of All Stars season 8.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a reality competition, based on its original RuPaul’s Drag Race. Contestants from previous seasons return to the runway as they compete for a cash prize of $100,000 and the chance to be in RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame.

As they compete every week with a challenge set by a guest star or RuPaul himself, a Queen gets eliminated until the winner is announced. The previous winners of All-Stars include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Shea Coulée, Kylie Sonique Love, and lastly, recently crowned Jiknx Monsoon.

All Stars 8 season rumoured cast

Jimbo

NAME: James Insell, stage name as Jimbo

AGE: 39

SEASON: 1

PLACEMENT: 4th (Canada), 7th (UK vs The World)

Darienne Lake

NAME: Greg Mayer, stage name Darienne Lake

AGE: 50

SEASON: 6

PLACEMENT: 4th

Heidi N Closet

NAME: Trevien Anthonie, stage name as Heidi N Closet

AGE: 27

SEASON: 12

PLACEMENT: 6th

Jessica Wild

NAME: José David Sierra, stage name as Jessica Wild

AGE: 43

SEASON: 2

PLACEMENT: 6th

Alexis Michelle

NAME: Alex Michaels, stage name Alexis Michelle

AGE: 37

SEASON: 9

PLACEMENT: 5th

Jaymes Mansfield

NAME: James Wirth, stage name as Jaymes Mansfield 

AGE: 32

SEASON: 9

PLACEMENT: 14th

Kahanna Montrese

NAME: Kahanna Montrese

AGE: 29

SEASON: 11

PLACEMENT: 14th

Kandy Muse

NAME: Kevin Candelario, stage name as Kandy Muse

AGE: 27

SEASON: 13

PLACEMENT: 2nd

Naysha Lopez

NAME: Naysha Lopez 

AGE: 37

SEASON: 8

PLACEMENT: 9th

Monica Beverly Hillz

NAME: Monica Beverly, stage name as Monica Beverly Hillz

AGE: 37

SEASON: 5

PLACEMENT: 12th

LaLa Ri

NAME: LaRico Potts, stage name LaLa Ri

AGE: 31

SEASON: 13

PLACEMENT: 10th

Mrs. Kasha Davis

NAME: Edward Popil, name stage as Mrs. Kasha Davis

AGE: 51

SEASON: 7

PLACEMENT: 11th

WATCH DRAG RACE ALL STARS ON PARAMOUNT+ EVERY FRIDAY AT 12 AM ET

Ashley Bautista
Ashley is a journalism graduate from Kingston University, currently writing for HITC, Reality Titbit and The Focus. She loves to travel and learn new languages and cultures. She also has an interest in celebrity news and the entertainment world. When she’s not writing, she’s on social media, watching K-dramas or shopping.

