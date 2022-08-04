We know it’s been a hot minute since Jinkx Monsoon became the first-ever “Queen of All Queens” after winning the All-Stars 7 crown. With a new season underway, Reality Titbit tells you the potential and rumoured cast of Queens of All Stars season 8.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a reality competition, based on its original RuPaul’s Drag Race. Contestants from previous seasons return to the runway as they compete for a cash prize of $100,000 and the chance to be in RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame.
As they compete every week with a challenge set by a guest star or RuPaul himself, a Queen gets eliminated until the winner is announced. The previous winners of All-Stars include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Shea Coulée, Kylie Sonique Love, and lastly, recently crowned Jiknx Monsoon.
All Stars 8 season rumoured cast
Jimbo
NAME: James Insell, stage name as Jimbo
AGE: 39
SEASON: 1
PLACEMENT: 4th (Canada), 7th (UK vs The World)
Darienne Lake
NAME: Greg Mayer, stage name Darienne Lake
AGE: 50
SEASON: 6
PLACEMENT: 4th
Heidi N Closet
NAME: Trevien Anthonie, stage name as Heidi N Closet
AGE: 27
SEASON: 12
PLACEMENT: 6th
Jessica Wild
NAME: José David Sierra, stage name as Jessica Wild
AGE: 43
SEASON: 2
PLACEMENT: 6th
Alexis Michelle
NAME: Alex Michaels, stage name Alexis Michelle
AGE: 37
SEASON: 9
PLACEMENT: 5th
Jaymes Mansfield
NAME: James Wirth, stage name as Jaymes Mansfield
AGE: 32
SEASON: 9
PLACEMENT: 14th
Kahanna Montrese
NAME: Kahanna Montrese
AGE: 29
SEASON: 11
PLACEMENT: 14th
Kandy Muse
NAME: Kevin Candelario, stage name as Kandy Muse
AGE: 27
SEASON: 13
PLACEMENT: 2nd
Naysha Lopez
NAME: Naysha Lopez
AGE: 37
SEASON: 8
PLACEMENT: 9th
Monica Beverly Hillz
NAME: Monica Beverly, stage name as Monica Beverly Hillz
AGE: 37
SEASON: 5
PLACEMENT: 12th
LaLa Ri
NAME: LaRico Potts, stage name LaLa Ri
AGE: 31
SEASON: 13
PLACEMENT: 10th
Mrs. Kasha Davis
NAME: Edward Popil, name stage as Mrs. Kasha Davis
AGE: 51
SEASON: 7
PLACEMENT: 11th
