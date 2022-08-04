











We know it’s been a hot minute since Jinkx Monsoon became the first-ever “Queen of All Queens” after winning the All-Stars 7 crown. With a new season underway, Reality Titbit tells you the potential and rumoured cast of Queens of All Stars season 8.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a reality competition, based on its original RuPaul’s Drag Race. Contestants from previous seasons return to the runway as they compete for a cash prize of $100,000 and the chance to be in RuPaul’s Drag Race Hall of Fame.

As they compete every week with a challenge set by a guest star or RuPaul himself, a Queen gets eliminated until the winner is announced. The previous winners of All-Stars include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Shea Coulée, Kylie Sonique Love, and lastly, recently crowned Jiknx Monsoon.

All Stars 8 season rumoured cast

Jimbo

NAME: James Insell, stage name as Jimbo

AGE: 39

SEASON: 1

PLACEMENT: 4th (Canada), 7th (UK vs The World)

Darienne Lake

NAME: Greg Mayer, stage name Darienne Lake

AGE: 50

SEASON: 6

PLACEMENT: 4th

Heidi N Closet

NAME: Trevien Anthonie, stage name as Heidi N Closet

AGE: 27

SEASON: 12

PLACEMENT: 6th

Jessica Wild

NAME: José David Sierra, stage name as Jessica Wild

AGE: 43

SEASON: 2

PLACEMENT: 6th

Alexis Michelle

NAME: Alex Michaels, stage name Alexis Michelle

AGE: 37

SEASON: 9

PLACEMENT: 5th

Jaymes Mansfield

NAME: James Wirth, stage name as Jaymes Mansfield

AGE: 32

SEASON: 9

PLACEMENT: 14th

Kahanna Montrese

NAME: Kahanna Montrese

AGE: 29

SEASON: 11

PLACEMENT: 14th

Kandy Muse

NAME: Kevin Candelario, stage name as Kandy Muse

AGE: 27

SEASON: 13

PLACEMENT: 2nd

Naysha Lopez

NAME: Naysha Lopez

AGE: 37

SEASON: 8

PLACEMENT: 9th

Monica Beverly Hillz

NAME: Monica Beverly, stage name as Monica Beverly Hillz

AGE: 37

SEASON: 5

PLACEMENT: 12th

LaLa Ri

NAME: LaRico Potts, stage name LaLa Ri

AGE: 31

SEASON: 13

PLACEMENT: 10th

Mrs. Kasha Davis

NAME: Edward Popil, name stage as Mrs. Kasha Davis

AGE: 51

SEASON: 7

PLACEMENT: 11th

