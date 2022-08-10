











Mexico and Brazil are the latest countries to be the added to the long and exciting list of locations for a spin-off series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. After the news, fans are gagging for Mexican contestant Valentina to host the Drag Race Mexico series.

After speculations and hopes for the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race to be held in South America, the series is finally traveling down to meet the best Drag Queens of Mexico and Brazil.

James Andrew Leyva, the Queen behind Valentina, has been called by fans to present the next series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which will take place in Mexico.

After her memorable run in the competition, fans believe that she is the perfect candidate for RuPaul’s series.

Calling all queens of South America

On August 8, World of Wonder (the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race) announced the casting calls for the best Drag Queens of Mexico and Brazil. The two countries become the first spin-off shows in South America to join the popular series. Other spin-offs have already seen their take in Europe and Asia.

As of now, the only Spanish-language series of Drag Race is located in Spain. The series recently wrapped up its second season with its winner Sharonne. The Mexican and Brazilian spin-offs will be a great source to receive more exposure to Spanish-speaking viewers.

Those wanted to apply for the next spin-offs in Mexico and Brazil, will have time to submit their applications until August 26th, 2022.

Fans want Queen Valentina to host the Mexican spin-off

The fans have spoken, and they want Valentina. The queen caught the attention of viewers in the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the fourth season of All Stars.

Named after a hot sauce of the same name, Valentina quickly became a fan-favourite due to her personality and her extravagant character. Let’s not forget the dramatic lip sync battle where she refused to take off her mask. Surely she’s cemented herself into the Herstory books.

Hello, it’s me: Valentina

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The famous Villaintina rose to fame after participating in the ninth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The singer, performer and actress placed in seventh place, though she became the winner of the “Miss Congeniality” title.

Despite Valentina becoming a fan-favourite to the viewers and a potential winner of the series, the 31-year-old was eliminated from the series after not remembering the lyrics during a lip sync challenge. As a strong contestant, her elimination became a shock for many.

The native Mexican then returned for All Stara 4, and had a better journey, including the lip sync challenge. Despite her outstanding contest, the Mexican got eliminated by Latrice Royale after ending in the Bottom 2 with Naomi Smalls.

Similarly to Drag Race, Valentina ended in seventh place. Though her journey ended in the competition, her popularity rose to international stardom.

