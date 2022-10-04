RuPaul's Drag Race stars set to sashay their way into London's Excel Centre











Racers, start your engines as RuPaul’s Drag Con is returning to the UK in January 2023. Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, and Krystal Versace are scheduled to appear alongside other Drag Race talent from across the globe.

The three-day spectacle will feature a gag-worthy appearance and exclusive DJ set from RuPaul Charles as well as appearances from Michelle Visage, exclusive panels and programming, wig-snatching merchandise, and immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus shows.

“We promise that RUPAUL’S DRAGCON UK will be a spectacle not to be missed.”

Speaking on the star-studded spectacular, Drag Race producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato promised one action-packed weekend.

World of Wonder Co-Founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said “We couldn’t be happier to be back in Blighty for our 2nd edition of RUPAUL’S DRAGCON UK. The art and entertainment of drag have provided much needed light and joy for so many in the last few years,

"DragCon's are a time for celebration with Drag Queens and audiences alike. With the ever-incredible RuPaul and dozens of amazing Queens joining us, we promise that RUPAUL'S

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Over 80 Drag Race queens scheduled to appear

To date, over 80 fan-favorites from the Emmy Award-winning show have confirmed their attendance at RUPAUL’S DRAGCON UK, including all the winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, and Blu Hydrangea (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World).

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Meet the cast of Drag Race UK S4!

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 will be in attendance at the world’s biggest celebration of Drag culture where you will be able to head to each queen’s booth for a special meet and greet experience. The Drag Race spectacle will feature extraordinary Drag Queens from all over the world who have battled and lip-synced for their lives on the global phenomenon and Emmy-award-winning franchise RuPaul’s

DRAGCON UK 2023 is set to be even bigger and fiercer than before.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,Meet The Queens,Pixie Polite;Le Fil;Sminty Drop;Danny Beard;Starlet;Dakota Schiffer;Cheddar Gorgeous;Black Peppa;Just May;Baby;Jonbers Blonde;Copper Top,World of Wonder,Guy Levy Credit – BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

For more information and to buy tickets and VIP experience passes to RUPAUL’S

DRAGCON UK at ExCeL London visit: https://uk.rupaulsdragcon.com/

