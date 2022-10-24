RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Baby breaks her silence after quitting show











Baby was the latest queen to exit RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s series four and she recently opened up about why she chose to leave on her own accord…

The 25-year-old South London-based queen found herself in the bottom two alongside Dakota Schiffer following the ‘Lairy Poppins’ Ru-sical challenge.

Baby was the fifth contestant to leave Drag Race UK series four, let’s find out what went down…

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK @ BBC Series 4,29-09-2022,2,Baby,World of Wonder,Guy Levy

RuPaul’s Baby quits the show on her own accord

After Thursday’s (October 20) episode aired on BBC Three, drag fans from across the globe were gobsmacked when Baby announced she wanted to leave the competition. Earlier in the episode guest judge, Hannah Waddingham had shown her approval of Baby telling her she should “feel really good” about the drag she’d done on the show.

However, Baby made the difficult decision to leave the biggest drag competition in the country. Following a strong Lipsync battle against Dakota Schiffer to the song No Way from Six: The Musical, Baby told RuPaul that she would be taking herself out of the competition for personal reasons. The queen said: “I’m extremely grateful for being here but I think, I need to go home and take care of myself,”

Ru encouraged her decision: “I respect that. Baby, I love you. We all love you. Take care of yourself and remember what I told you. Now, Sashay Away.”

RuPaul’s Baby breaks her silence after quitting the show

Baby has now taken to Twitter to give fans an insight into what she was going through on the show. Explaining that she was “doubled-over in crippling pain and anxiety” whilst on the show. Baby was putting on a brave face for the cameras but she reveals that she had reached the point where this was no longer sustainable.

The drag race contestant got vulnerable with followers as she recounts having “aggressive and frequent panic attacks” and then just “acting like nothing happened” on camera. Baby notes this was due to her worries over how people watching from home would perceive her. The queen also recalls breaking down to Sminty before the improv challenge and a time when Cheddar held her in their arms after Baby had a panic attack before untucked.

Baby also covered her mic and told LeFil before walking the runway in their musical looks that she “couldn’t be here anymore” and “needed to go home.” Mainly because Baby felt her well-being had become a “dirty secret” she needed to hide in order to pursue the show.

She then thanked fans for their support and encouraged them to follow the link in her bio as she has written a song about “all of this”.

Baby reveals her plans for the future

In an interview with the BBC, Baby explained her reasoning behind leaving the show: “I don’t really like to quit or give up, but at that time, I knew it was the best decision for me.”

She continued, “I was struggling with my anxiety, and I know I needed to prioritize my well-being, and the best way to do that was to leave the competition but I’m so proud I was able to have the opportunity to show my art and my heart.”

Baby then explained that she would be focusing more on her music in the future. As she has been singing and dancing since she was eight, Baby is ready to nurture this passion. After all, she got herself a degree in songwriting after attending The BRIT School.

Baby opens up about her mental health

From the beginning of the episode, Baby has opened up about mental health struggles, especially after last week’s improvisation challenge. During a confessional from a previous episode, she said: “I want to get better but I’m starting to doubt myself a little bit,” the drag queen added. “I’m aware of that and I’m trying to keep myself up.”

Baby has also opened up to judges before: “I have anxiety and I’ve been trying to dig myself out of that feeling but I’ve been having a tough time.” She continued, “I know that I’m capable of doing this and it’s so annoying.”

In Untucked, the queen voiced her worries about her own personal struggles getting in the way of her success in the competition. However, many fans feel taking herself out of the intense talent show process was the best thing to do for her mental health. Especially after she voiced going through a rough time to her fellow contestants.

