









British icon Dame Joanna Lumley has answered prayers by finally joining the panel for the season 4 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

There’s another queen on the show, and we’re not talking about the contestants. British TV star Joanna Lumley has joined the judging panel alongside Graham Norton and Michelle Visage for the season 4 premiere of Drag Race UK.

Fans have been calling for her appearance since at least season 3, with many naming the actress as their dream judge. If we were a contestant, she could be eliminating us and we wouldn’t even mind because her accent makes everything sound dandy.

Joanna Lumley guest stars on Drag Race UK

The “absolutely fabulous” Joanna Lumley was confirmed to be a guest judge in June and the moment has finally arrived. We can already envision what she’ll bring to the episode from her sassy “can you stop walking about?” comment in her promotional video. Quit the heel clacking, the dame is speaking.

Our favourite part? Her shout-out to Drag Race’s impeccable lighting in her Patsy Stone-esque hairstyle. “This is the only show on television which lights you properly,” she praises, and she’s completely right. We’re not doubting the drag make-up skills, but a little beauty lighting never hurt anyone.

The BBC has been hoping to tap the acting legend for years now, sources told The Daily Star, but the pandemic disrupted progress. “Everyone is so excited they managed to make it happen. Joanna is easily one of the best signings in the show’s history,” they said. “She’s a bona fide legend and national treasure.”

Other stars expected to appear include Spice Girl Mel B, and TV presenters Alison Hammond, Tess Daly and AJ Odudu.

Fans and contestants freak out over Joanna Lumley cameo

Despite her most famous roles dating back to the Seventies and Nineties, the 76-year-old is clearly a hit with the younger generation as the internet is about to burst over her Drag Race arrival.

One fan simply tweeted: “Life = Made.”

“Absolutely WOW! Love me some Joanna Lumley!” another added.

A third shouted in all caps: “JOANNA LUMLEY LOOKING LIKE PATSY STONE AS A DRAG RACE JUDGE IS ALL I’VE EVER NEEDED IN LIFE X X X.”

It’s not only viewers who are obsessed with the Finding Alice star; so was Copper Topp. “Meeting DAME JOANNA LUMLEY was INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!” she recalled.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist and drag queen Bunny Galore is equally as impressed as us by her diva comment:

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 4 premieres September 22nd on BBC Three and iPlayer.

