RuPaul's Drag Race UK guest judge rumours swirl as Hannah Waddingham joins panel













The fourth season of the UK's RuPaul Drag Race is just around the corner and the first celebrity guest judge has been announced. And now fans can't wait to see who else will join the panel each week.

A month from the premiere of the new season, the full cast and contestants are still a secret. With little information known to date, the rumours and fan wishes are only piling up. However, only one guest judge so far has been confirmed.

Hannah Waddingham has been the only judge confirmed for the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race so far. Other celebrities now join the list of who fans hope to see on the judging panel.

Hannah Waddingham is a confirmed guest judge

On July 2022, Ru made the announcement Sex Education actress, Hannah Waddingham, would be joining the fourth series on the judge’s panel as a guest star. The exciting news were announced during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, in which RuPaul was guest hosting.

As the actress made an entrance at the show, Ru said the two had already met months before the show. As the popular Queen brought up the topic of knowing each other, the British actress replied: “Because… I’m a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.”

After receiving applause from the audience, the Game of Thrones star expressed excitement while filming the show and witnessing RuPaul and the Drag Queens’ competition.

The 48-yar-old said: “I mean, I was giddy as all hell about that. Michelle [Visage] will tell you, I was like, ‘Can’t believe I’m here,’.”

Alison Hammond amongst other potential guests

Reports from Attitude claimed Big Brother’s Alison Hammond and TV host Tess Daly will appear as guest judges on the upcoming series.

The news outlet also reported the Strictly Come Dancing host has allegedly filmed her scenes earlier this year.

Last year, in between laughs, Alison confessed to Alan Carr during his appearance on This Morning, she would “absolutely love to do it” if the opportunity came around. Alan is an alternating judge along with Graham Norton.

As written by a Reddit user, other celebrity guest judges fans would love to see include Lorraine Pascale, Claudia Winkleman, Mel B, Joanna Lumley, FKA Twigs, Boy George, AJ Odudu, and Jayde Adams.

Surprising guest judges you might’ve forgotten about

Viewers of the show have also made their lists of celebrities they would like to see in the episodes. Nonetheless, the long list of famous faces that appeared in the show and their appearances in the series is still shocking today.

Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spiderman) Curtis Pritchard (Love Island) Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix) Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) Michaela Coel (Law and Order UK)

