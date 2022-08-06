











Trixie Mattel appears to have confirmed her spot as the most popular RuPaul’s Drag Race star ever by becoming the first to reach 3 million followers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old drag queen – real name Brian Michael Firkus – appeared on the seventh season in 2015 and came out victorious when she was invited back for All Stars in 2018.

Since leaving the show she’s staged stand up comedy shows, starred in a comedy web series with season seven sister Katya Zamolodchikova, made a guest appearance on American Horror Story: Roanoke, released four albums and headed out on headline tours.

It seems she’s certainly found a winning formula, and she’s secured herself another number one position by amassing 3m followers on Instagram.

But which other Drag Race stars made the top 10?

2. Bianca Del Rio – 2.5m

Bianca Del Rio – real name Roy Haylock – comes in at second place with 2.5m followers.

The 47-year-old won the sixth season of the show in 2014, and since then has written and toured a string of stand-up shows and was the first ever drag queen to headline Wembley Arena in London.

She’s also released a book, titled Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert On Nothing With An Opinion On Everything, in 2018, appeared in a string of movies and TV shows and starred as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on the West End, on a UK tour and in Los Angeles.

She also had her own movie series Hurricane Bianca.

3. Katya Zamolodchikova – 2.5m

Katya also has 2.5m followers on Instagram.

The 40-year-old, whose real name is Brian Joseph McCook, was on the seventh season of Drag Race in 2015 and finished as runner-up on the second season of All Stars the following year.

She’s also an actor, comedian, author and recording artist with a very packed itinerary.

As well as her Trixie & Katya Show with Trixie Mattel, she starred in Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia With Hate alongside Bianca Del Rio, co-hosted podcast Whimsically Volatile and staged her own comedy tour.

Katya also launched her own newsletter called Gooped, which ran from August 2021 to July 2022.

4. Adore Delano – 2.1m

Adore Delano – real name Daniel Anthony Noriega – first rose to fame after appearing as a contestant on American Idol in 2008 before heading over to Drag Race for the sixth season in 2014.

She returned for All Stars’ second season in 2016 but placed ninth after voluntarily leaving the contest.

Now, she’s fourth on the list of most followed Drag Race stars with 2.1m fans.

Adore, 32, has released four studio albums and in 2019 was named the sixth most powerful drag queen in America by New York magazine.

Later that year, she appeared on the cover of Gay Times and joined the cast of US reality show Ex on the Beach.

5. Violet Chachki – 2m

Violet Chachki, 30, is fifth on the list with 2m followers.

Real name Paul Jason Dardo, she was the winning queen of the seventh season in 2015.

Since Drag Race, she’s joined burlesque show The Art of Teese with Dita Von Teese, become the first drag queen to appear in a major lingerie ad campaign for Bettie Page Lingerie and walked the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week for Moschino.

In 2019, she became the first international drag queen to perform in India and that same year she attended the famous Met Gala in New York.

Violet, who identifies as genderfluid and uses she/her and they/them pronouns, has also released a number of singles and an EP titled Gagged.

6. Plastique Tiara – 2m

Plastique Tiara is next in the list with 2m followers, but boasts 9.8m on TikTok.

Real name Duc Tran Nguyen, the 25-year-old appeared on season 11 in 2019.

But she’s also featured on other seasons through the wigs she designed for her fellow drag queens, including Aquaria and Naomi Smalls.

She’s collaborated with some famous YouTubers such as Patrick Starrr and James Charles and has modelled for Rihanna’s clothing range Savage x Fenty.

7. Kim Chi – 1.9m

Kim Chi – real name Sang-Young Shin – showed up on the eighth season in 2016.

The 34-year-old was not only the first Korean-American contestant on the show, but also the first to appear on American national television.

She has her own make up line with Sugarpill Cosmetics, has hosted her own Evening With events and performed at Pride events.

She also joined the Werq the World tour in 2017, which was hosted by Bianca Del Rio and Michelle Visage, and starred alongside some of her sisters in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.

8. Alyssa Edwards – 1.9m

Alyssa Edwards is next on the list with 1.9m followers.

Real name Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, the 42-year-old was a contestant on the fifth season in 2013.

Before joining the show she’d already made a name for herself in the drag pageant circle.

She was a huge fan favorite and was invited back for the second All Stars in 2016 and went on to star in her own web series Alyssa’s Secret.

She also landed her own docuseries Dancing Queen on Netflix and her own make up palette collection with Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Alyssa returned for the fifth season of All Stars as one of RuPaul’s lip sync assassins and staged her own one-woman show on London’s West End – Alyssa: Memoirs of a Queen – in 2021.

She also had a role in both the Hurricane Bianca movies.

9. Alaska 5000 – 1.8m

Real name Justin Andrew Honard, Alaska has appeared under a number of stage names and is also known as Alaska Thunderf**k and Alaska 5000.

The 37-year-old was runner-up on the fifth season of Drag Race in 2013 and went on to win All Stars 2 in 2016.

She co-hosts a web series called Bro’Laska with her brother Corey Binney and has released three studio albums.

The busy star is also part of The AAA Girls drag supergroup with Willam and Courtney Act and hosts podcast Race Chaser with Willam as well.

10. Sasha Velour – 1.7m

Sasha Velour won the ninth season of Drag Race in 2017 and is 10th on the list of most followed stars with 1.7m fans on Instagram.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Alexander Hedges Steinberg, founded her own production company – The House of Velour – after winning the show and has taken her showcase NightGowns on tour in LA and London.

She also performed the show in front of Janet Jackson in New York.

She’s partnered with fashion brand Opening Ceremony to host and direct their New York Fashion Week show, appeared on TV shows The Bold Type and Broad City and staged her own theater show Smoke & Mirrors.

