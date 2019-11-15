University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has proven that the Brits can do it just as well as they can stateside.

Since it kicked off on Thursday, October 3rd, Drag Race UK has recruited a loyal fandom and made stars of the ten drag stars at the heart of the show. So, inevitably the fans are gearing up for the upcoming finale.

And one of the main things fans are wondering about the final episode of Drag Race UK is whether it will be live like the American finale. And if it is live, can you get tickets to watch the final? Here’s what you need to know!

When is the Drag Race UK final?

The final episode will air on Thursday, November 21st on BBC Three at 8 pm.

This comes after eight weeks of competition where ten have been narrowed down to just three.

The final three Drag Race contestants are Baga Chipz, The Vivienne and Divina De Campo. All three have been almost neck-and-neck throughout the competition, so it will be a tough call who takes the crown on the final day.

Can you get tickets to the final?

No! Unfortunately you cannot buy tickets for the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1 finale.

Unlike the American series, the final episode is prerecorded meaning you won’t be able to secure tickets to see your favourite Drag Race stars in person and be there for that all-important, crowning glory moment.

But, there are other ways to see the Drag Race UK queens in action, as the whole squad is going on tour!

Drag Race UK tour: How to buy tickets

From Thursday, November 28th onwards, the queens are going on tour!

They are kicking off their tour in Newcastle and visiting London, Birmingham, Brighton, Glasgow and Manchester over the coming weeks.

The tour will conclude in Manchester on Saturday, December 7th and will see the ten queens joined by drag superstar Alyssa Edwards as the host for the evening.

To find out more about the tour and to book tickets, head over to the Voss Events page.

