Tove Lo's name pronunciation and cake helmet have RPDR fans in shock













RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 kicked off from May 20th 2022 and features queens from many different seasons including Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne and more. The show airs on Paramount+ and features different guest judges each week.

Two legends had to battle it out during a lip-sync round during All Stars season 7 episode 6. Joining Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and RuPaul on the judging panel was Tove Lo. So, let’s find out more about the guest judge, her helmet and that name pronunciation…

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Who is Tove Lo?

RPDR All Stars 7 guest judge Tove Lo is a Swedish singer, songwriter and actress.

She was born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson in Helsingborg, Sweden in August 1987, making her 34 years old.

Tove Lo married producer and creative director Charlie Twaddle in 2020. Taking to Instagram in 2021, Tove posted a photo of the pair together and captioned it: “One year married and we still don’t believe in marriage but we believe in love“.

Speaking of her name, Tove Lo said in 2015 that her name was “basically her nickname” from when she was a child.

Tove Lo’s helmet has fans confused

Joining the judges on All Stars 7, Tove Lo donned an eye-catching cake hat. Many RPDR fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Tove Lo’s outfit choice, with one tweeting: “I must know the backstory of Miss Tove Lo’s matron outfit complete with a classić football helmet topped with a pavlova cake?!“

Tove Lo didn’t explain why she opted for a cake helmet but simply wrote on Instagram: “Yes, it’s a cake hat“.

Another Drag Race viewer tweeted that everyone “needs to know about” Tove Lo’s cake helmet.

Someone else asked Twitter: “Are we all just ignoring the fact that Tove Lo is wearing a helmet and a cake?“

RuPaul pronounces Tove Lo

As if Tove Lo’s helmet wasn’t enough for RPDR viewers, the correct pronunciation of her name has Twitter in shock.

One fan wrote that they were “today years old” when they realised that it’s “Tove Lo and not To Love“.

After hearing the correct pronunciation, one person tweeted: “I’m corrected and it sounds beautiful! Tove lo!“.

However, other fans of the show weren’t convinced that RuPaul was correct in how he said the singer’s name. One tweeted that they didn’t “trust” RuPaul to pronounce Tove Lo correctly due to the way he once said “Xtina“.

THAT’S how you pronounce Tove Lo!?!? pic.twitter.com/SvtnTSwBEC — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) June 16, 2022

