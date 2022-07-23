











During RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7, tribute was paid to the late Vera Amrull. The show follows contestants as they compete to win and be crowned as an ‘All Star’ of the franchise. Many familiar faces are taking part in season 7 of All Stars including Raja Gemini, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and more.

The Drag Race spin-off show kicked off in May 2022 and the competition is still ongoing. While RPDR is often filled with comedic quips, sashaying away and slaying, the show’s latest episode featured a touching moment for everyone to remember Vera Amrull.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who was Vera Amrull?

Vera Amrull was RPDR star Raja Gemini’s mother.

Raja was born in 1974 in California to Vera and Willy Amrull.

On November 13th, 2021, Vera Amrull passed away. A tribute to her was included on All Stars season 7 in 2022.

She passed away after a “long painful battle” as per Raja’s 2021 Instagram post.

Raja paid tribute on Instagram

Taking to Instagram in 2021, Raja paid tribute to their mother following her death.

Raja uploaded three photos of their mother and captioned the post: “Last night, my beloved mommy, Vera Ellen Amrull left us into the next realm. After a long painful battle, she is now free…”.

They continued: “I have an amazing family, now just my sisters and I. We are not entirely prepared to live without her, but as a unit we are strong and have the beauty of nostalgia to remember her and take all of her wisdom with us til our end of days.”

One All Stars 7 viewer took to Twitter after seeing the tribute for Vera Amrull: “I think the late Vera Amrull who was shown at the end of Ru Paul’s Drag Race was Raja’s mother. She had done a dance to salute her late father on this week’s show, & now she lost her mother. How sad!”.

View Instagram Post

Raja sadly lost their father, too

The news of Raja’s loss came to RPDR viewers in 2022. The season 3 winner has experienced more than one loss in their life as their father, Willy, passed a year after their RPDR win.

Raja won RPDR season 3 in 2011. They took to Instagram on Father’s Day in 2022 to pay tribute to their late dad.

The RPDR winner wrote: “…my incredible dad left this realm one year after I won dragrace. A man who embodied kindness, love and charisma…”.

View Instagram Post

