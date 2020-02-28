University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 is finally here.

If you managed to avoid staying up all night to stream the launch on VH1 and have even managed to stay away from god-damn spoilers, Netflix is the obvious next stop

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 on Netflix (Saturday, February 29th).

What time does RuPaul land on Netflix UK?

The launch of season 12 should be uploaded to Netflix UK by 9 am the latest, based on the usual upload of previous seasons.

That means you can watch the latest episode on your lunch break, after work, or maybe even during the morning commute to work.

How to Watch Drag Race Season 12 – on TV

If you’re watching from the USA then head over to VH1 at 9 pm on Friday, February 29th to watch RuPaul on TV.

Sorry UK viewers, it’s Netflix or nothing for you.

Can I watch the episode anywhere else?

Drag Race season 12 is exclusively available to Netflix UK.

Sadly, that means it is not available to watch on Now TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hayu or Sky Go.

But for now, Netflix offers a one-month free trial – so get watching!

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE SEASON 12 IS ON VH1 AND NETFLIX NOW