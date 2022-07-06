Where UK Drag Race winners are now - Lip sync queen to that Trump impression













RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has crowned three queens so far, but what have they been up to since winning the competition? Let’s take a look at where the winners are now.

RuPaul took his hit reality series across the pond in 2019 to scout “UK’s First Drag Superstar”. The Vivienne ultimately snapped up the title first, but there has been other crowned queens since then.

Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace followed in her footsteps over the next two years. The stars scored TV appearances and web series thanks to their loyal fans.

Let’s take a look at what other projects they’ve signed up for after proving they’re the best queens of the bunch.

Where UK Drag Race winners are now

The Vivienne

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

The Welsh queen produced many iconic moments on season 1. However, one performance we think snatched the crown was her impersonation of Donald Trump in the Snatch Game. Pardon the pun.

Her accent was so hilariously accurate that even Ru compared her comedy chops to SNL.

Her character was so well-received that she continued it on her mock talk show, Morning T&T, alongside fellow season 1 finalist Baga Chipz, who reprised her Snatch Game persona, Margaret Thatcher.

That wasn’t the end of her Trump career; she landed a web series titled Trump Learns Things in 2020.

She’s also dabbled in music, having released five singles. Her collaboration united her fellow Drag Race UK winners, Lawrence and Krystal with Ant and Dec for We Werk Together.

The Vivienne may have been the first winner, but she hasn’t been forgotten. The 30-year-old is currently representing the UK in All Stars season 7, making her the first international contestant to participate on the US franchise.

Lawrence Chaney

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The Scottish queen burst onto our screens with their loud witty personality. Although they served us Phyllis Bitchell in Beastenders, the only thing that comes to mind with Lawrence is Bing Bang Bong.

If you also had UK Hun stuck in your head following the United Kingdolls performance, we completely understand. They were giving sexy nursery rhyme because of their seductive dances moves, but the tune of Bing Bang Bong could’ve easily played on CBeeBies. It hit number 27 on the UK charts, so they were clearly doing something right.

After Drag Race, Lawrence appeared on several shows, including Celebrity Juice and now stars on their own show on WOWPresents+ titled Tartan Around.

Krystal Versace

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Krystal made history as the youngest Drag Race winner at 19 years old, but she proved age is just a number. She was easily the lip-sync queen with her performances of You Don’t Own Me and Total Eclipse of the Heart. Somehow, her fierce cheetah costume worked with the emotional song.

It’s only been eight months since her winning moment, but Krystal has already graced the cover of Gay Times and hosted solo shows around the UK.

Her next stop is the US as part of War On The Catwalk, alongside The Vivienne and other queens.

She reminded us why she rules lip-syncing in Charlie XCX’s Good Ones drag performance video.

