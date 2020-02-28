University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gentleman, start your engines; another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race kicks off on Friday, February 28th!

The twelfth season will welcome thirteen new drag queens to the competition, as they commence their mission once again to find the next drag superstar.

Obviously if you are well-versed in the American drag scene, you will have come across some of the competitors before – they’ve even got Brita Filta on this time! But the lesser known competitors have proven in the past that they can be just as great, if not better, than the well-established queens.

One of the competitors to watch on Drag Race season 12 is Widow Von’Du. So, let’s get to know her better here!

Who is Widow Von’Du?

Widow Von’Du is a 30-year-old drag superstar from Kansas City, Missouri.

Widow has been performing drag for many years now. According to her website, she has been performing for the past thirteen years.

But Widow is also the host of Drag Survivor at Hamburger Mary’s in her hometown of KC. Drag Survivor is a weekly game where local queens compete against one another and casting votes on who they want to out.

To celebrate the start of Drag Race season 12, Widow is hosting a premier party on Friday, February 28th at Hamburger Mary’s! This is when the episode is aired on VH1, one day before it gets released to Netflix.

Widow Von’Du on Drag Race

Widow Von’Du definitely looks like tough competition this season, and she did not come to play.

In her promotional interview, Widow Von’Du said:

I’m America’s Next Drag Superstar because b**** why not? I mean it’s time for a big girl to reign honey. It’s tiiime. I didn’t come from Kansas City to f***ing lose.

Follow Widow Von’Du on Instagram

Unlike some of her other competitors who now have followings in the hundreds of thousands, Widow has a more modest count of just over 25,000. But that’s sure to change after an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

Follow Widow on Instagram @thewidowvondu for more updates on what she’s up to.

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE SEASON 12 FROM SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29TH ON NETFLIX

