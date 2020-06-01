Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After fourteen episodes and one of the closest competitions to date, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has come to a close. Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the winner and took home the $100,000 prize, beating out Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd to the crown.

This finale was unlike any we’ve seen on Drag Race before. As the final two episodes had to be filmed virtually, each of the queens had their final performances in their own homes.

But it wasn’t the change in format that got viewers talking. Throughout the ‘At Home’ episodes, RuPaul Charles decided to don a face mask which set the internet ablaze with questions.

So, why was RuPaul wearing a face mask for the Drag Race final episodes?

RuPaul Charles’s blue mask on Drag Race

In episode 13, RuPaul started to wear a blue mask for filming. The final two episodes were filmed at home given the lockdown.

For the previous 12 episodes, Mama Ru had not adorned any kind of mask which got viewers curious about what had changed.

One viewer tweeted: “SOMEONE PLS READ RUPAUL FOR THIS BLUE MASK THAT HASN’T BEEN EXPLAINED.”

Another chipped in: “What is this blue mask? What’s happening here?”

Why was RuPaul wearing a blue mask?

There were many theories bandied around online over why Ru was wearing a face mask in the final episodes. The main theory circulating was that RuPaul actually cannot do her own hair and makeup, as we could see Ru had no glam on underneath the mask.

Another theory which one fan put out on Twitter was that RuPaul had a facelift and was using the mask to cover up the post-surgical bruises. We don’t think there’s legs to this theory though, as managing to get a facelift in quarantine would be a pretty impressive feat!

The third theory went along the lines that Ru just decided to not dress up in her usual drag. One Twitter user said: “She never does drag for the reunions. It’s meant to look like a face mask and pyjamas based on the slumber party theme.”

She never does drag for the reunions. It's meant to look like a face mask and pyjamas based on the slumber party theme. — Ian Brux (@ianbrux) May 24, 2020

