Sam Finelli‘s tear-jerking audition has already made him a fan favourite













America is back searching for the next greatest singer across the states as a brand new season of American Idol hits our screens this March. We are already at the third round of auditions and have seen some incredible – and not so incredible – singers, one of those being Sam Finelli.

Sam’s audition blew the judges away and even brought Luke and Lionel to tears. If you want to know more about Finelli and his life behind the microphone, keep reading.

Sam Finelli. Picture: Sam Finelli Soars In Kacey Musgraves’ Rainbow For Stunning Performance – American Idol 2022

Meet Sam Finelli

Sam is a 28-year-old American born and bred who describes himself as “different, but not less” due to his high functioning autism.

His biggest passion in life is music and singing and he has his sights set on becoming a star. Sam has an incredible voice and he showed that to the world during his audition.

The singer has other hobbies too and after looking at his Instagram bio we can see that aside from all things music, Sam loves animals and also enjoys baking.

He only has six posts on his Instagram so far but now that he has his ticket to Hollywood we are hoping we will get to see more of his journey soon.

Sam’s audition brought the judges to tears

Sam was the final performance of the day and it’s safe to say they saved the best until last. Finelli decided to audition when he did because of his age (28) he knew he would reach the cut off age soon and didn’t want to let the opportunity slip away.

He had wanted to audition for a while but had been too afraid – but it’s a good job he did as the judges were more than impressed. Sam showed off his voice by singing Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves, to which he received a standing ovation.

The judge’s response brought Sam to tears and he admitted how “afraid” he was to sing. The adorable tear-jerking moment touched Lionel and he told Sam, “You were born enough… You are enough.”

Finelli received a ticket to Hollywood and Luke and Lionel were both left in tears at the end of the wholesome audition.

Fans loved the audition as much as the judges

It wasn’t only the judges that were moved by Sam’s performance as Twitter blew up afterwards with fans sharing their obsession with Finelli and his voice. Some of the tweets included:

This is our winner right here

They truly saved the best for last 🥰🥰

The way Sam feels the music and the lyrics, and his authenticity, he’s going to be hard to beat!

Okay everyone stop it right now! Goosebumps when he hit those final notes, goosebumps when each of you said YES! CONGRATULATIONS SAM – This IS your moment!!

Get the onions away from me😭😭

Sam Finelli was just incredible !#AmericanIdol — Ashley's unknown lover (@ParsaShahri) March 14, 2022

Three cheers for American Idol. Courageous 28 year old man with autism auditioning. This was precious in every way.https://t.co/YLVgjfEH1S — Scott Sauls (@scottsauls) March 14, 2022

