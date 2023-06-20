Eseniia Mikheeva is a young 7-year-old dancer who took to America’s Got Talent’s stage to impress the judges. And that she did, as she gave a once-in-a-lifetime sassy performance that gave the ultimate “cuteness factor.”

As America’s Got Talent gets well underway, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are all looking for extreme levels of talent. So when Eseniia threw some serious moves on stage, they were wowed.

From high kicks to some super sassy facial expressions, the judges and audience were on the edge of their seats. She even did a headstand at one point while wiggling her legs in the air!

Meet AGT’s Eseniia Mikheeva

Eseniia Mikheeva, seven, is a dancer who appears on America’s Got Talent 2023. Her mom and dad wait by the sidelines with her fluffy toy while Sofia Vergara asks the youngster to “show her beautiful hair.”

The seven-year-old said: “When I was younger, I sat in a baby cart, and I heard, ‘Doo doo doo doo’ and moved my legs and my head.” She also admitted she watches AGT on TV before admitting Simon is her favorite judge.

She danced to Soy Yo by Bomba Estereo. And it wasn’t long before Eseniia had the entire crowd standing up and applauding her before she impressed the audience even more by finishing the performance with a backward flip!

Seven-year-old has ‘stage swag’

Described as a “mini star already,” 7-year-old Eseniia was told that AGT is the “place she needed to be.” Her parents also made an appearance, with Howie telling them that their daughter is a “star.”

Fans who were lucky enough to catch a preview of Eseniia’s performance have already shared their love for the dancer. A viewer penned, “It’s the stage swag for me ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another impressed AGT viewer reacted with: “I absolutely LOVE HER! Was WONDERING WHEN she was gonna BE on AGT! I’ve seen her on social media for a while! ♥️♥️♥️”

One fan was slightly divided by the audition and wrote: “I would appreciate an AGT Kids… The cuteness factor is blinding the judges and it‘s not fair to the other older contestants.”

Where Eseniia is after the AGT audition

Eseniia is thriving after her America’s Got Talent audition. She’s already a star in her own right, with over 204K followers on Instagram, which is managed by her parents and travels across New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Florida.

Fans can even book Eseniia for performances at events, as per her Instagram page. She also does ballroom dancing, acrobatics, and street dance, and has a Story Highlight of her appearance on the JH Show!

