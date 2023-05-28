Simon Cowell’s older brother has revealed he battled bladder cancer last year and is now in remission, as he speaks out on how his brother supported him.

The America’s Got Talent judge’s brother, Tony, opened up on his battle with stage 2 bladder cancer last year. His diagnosis came after his wife released a novel in which one of the characters had cancer.

We take a look at how Simon Cowell helped his brother amid his cancer battle.

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Simon Cowell’s brother called him ‘Mr Helpful’ amid bladder cancer battle

Tony Cowell has recently revealed he fought stage 2 bladder cancer last year and is now in remission after chemotherapy and an NHS operation.

The 73-year-old author said that Simon was “extremely upset” when he learned about his cancer battle, as he opened up in an interview with The Sun.

“I could hear he was extremely upset — I had to calm him down. He then switched and became Mr. Helpful,” he told the publication.

He also told the publication that Simon offered to sort out his care, however, was told there was no need. Cowell then insisted on speaking to consultants about his brother’s treatment.

How many brothers does Simon Cowell have?

Simon Cowell has four brothers.

Although fans have seen the music mogul on screen for years in shows including The X-Factor and AGT, the star is pretty private about his family life.

He comes from a pretty large family as he has one full brother Nicholas, as well as three half-brothers, John, Tony, and Michael.

Simon named his nine-year-old son Eric after his late father, Eric Cowell, who passed away in 1999.

The mogul returns to AGT this month

Simon is back on screens in Britain as Britain’s Got Talent made its return to ITV earlier this year, and he’s soon to be back in the US.

The new season of America’s Got Talent begins on May 30 where the music mogul will be joined by judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

Fans will be happy to know that Terry Crews will also be back to host.

The series comes after Aidan Bryant won the AGT All-Stars competition at the beginning of 2023.