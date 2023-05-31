AGT star Jane, known as Nightbirde, died of cancer in February 2022. Her death is remembered far and wide by the show’s viewers and judges, and so a tribute performed by a group in 2023 touched hearts everywhere.

Jane had cancer for four years and revealed her diagnosis to the America’s Got Talent judges during her audition. Over a year since the AGT star’s passing, the Youth Choir paid tribute to Nightbirde on the May 30 episode.

Viewers are describing the tribute as “beautiful,” and remember Jane for her original song, It’s Okay. So, who was Jane the Nightbirde and what happened to the memorable contestant?

AGT: Jane’s cancer story

Jane appeared on AGT in 2021 and received the golden buzzer. She was 30 at the time and sang an original song, It’s Okay, admitting that she did not sing for a living. Simon Cowell became emotional over her performance.

She told the judges she’d been “dealing with cancer” and had not worked for the last few years. Jane revealed she had some cancer in her spine and liver, before adding: “I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.”

Judge Sofia Vergara was also left in tears after Nightbirde’s AGT audition. Simon hit the golden buzzer before telling Jane, “Everything about that was special.” Nightbirde then added that she has a two percent of survival.

Nightbirde: Death in February 2022

Nightbirde, who died of cancer, was confirmed on February 19, 2022. She died at age 31 of breast cancer less than a year after her first audition, which took place in July 2021, on the NBC singing competition.

Jane died in San Clemente, California, where she moved a year before she died. “Right until the end, she was so passionate about sharing her music,” Simon revealed on America’s Got Talent.

Her song provided a “pillar of strength to the community through difficult times” when it came to a special performance from a South African singing group on the May 30 episode. Follow Jane’s page at @_nightbirde.

Youth Choir pays tribute to Jane

South African song group, Mzansi Youth Choir, headed to AGT to pay tribute to Jane, who died of cancer. They did a cover of her song, It’s Okay, receiving the first ever audience Golden Buzzer.

The group has the aim of “inspiring people” and the judges instantly realized they were singing Nightbirde’s original. The Zante Youth Choir had a standing ovation from the judges and audience for their tribute.

Terry Crews described the performance as a “wonderful tribute to a beautiful person.” Heidi Klum said, “It has a beautiful meaning in my heart,” while Simon was again brought to tears.

