Tom Ball on AGT has now traveled to Britain’s Got Talent to showcase his singing skills elsewhere. Many instantly recognized the masked cat from AGT, as well as being the BGT runner-up for 2022. Did Tom win AGT?

When Tom Ball was unveiled as the man behind the masked cat costume on Britain’s Got Talent, eyebrows across the nation were raised. That’s because it’s not the singer’s first time in a talent show competition.

He was a star on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, leaving fans to ask 1) whether he won AGT and 2) what happened when he became a runner-up on the 2022 version of BGT. Reality Titbit has all the juicy details.

Tom Ball on AGT

Tom Ball taught young children in Sussex who were not aware of his singing talents. The 24-year-old secondary school teacher impressed the BGT judges in 2022 when Amanda said he is “one of the best singers they’ve had in 16 years.”

He was the runner-up of Britain’s Got Talent and has since supported multi-platinum-selling singer, Michael Ball, and fresh from performing across Europe and America, has recently taken on his next adventure – America!

Now, he’s back on BGT, much to the judges’ surprise. Tom has also shared his health story, as he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 8 and has since become an ambassador of Diabetes UK, as per his website.

Did Tom Ball win AGT?

No, BGT 2022 runner-up Tom did not win AGT. However, he was a runner-up for the 2023 competition alongside The Bello Sisters, Power Duo, Mike E. Winfield, Detroit Youth Choir, and Kodi Lee.

Although he didn’t receive the show crown, Tom and the Voices of Hope Children’s Choir collaborated with the performance of Queen’s Who Wants to Live Forever during the finale night.

Superfans voted aerialist Aidan Bryant as the winner. It came after Tom’s final performance involved putting his own gripping spin on Radiohead’s 1992 rock hit, Creep.

Simon ‘never knew’ it was him on BGT

Simon Cowell claims he had “no idea” that Tom was behind the masked cat costume. However, not all fans are buying it, and speculate that the judge was in on it as part of a PR stunt.

He was dressed as an animated cat called Noodle and revealed his identity on the Thursday, June 1 semi-finals, but some viewers are now asking if it’s allowed for a former successful contestant can re-enter the show.

Simon said: “I swear to god I never knew who was behind the cat. I got to hand it to you, you’ve never sung better than that!” Alesha Dixon added: “What a lovely surprise!” while Bruno Tonioli gushed: “I was not expecting that!”

