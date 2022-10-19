









Simon Cowell has reminisced over Britney Spears’ success and his relationship with the singer, revealing there are many things “people don’t see” in the public eye.

Britain’s most critical judge on TV, Simon Cowell, is on the hunt to find the next biggest superstar. However, the music mogul will be using different tools to discover new talents – this time using TikTok.

Without a doubt, Simon’s talent being able to spot aspiring artists have led to worldwide hitmakers – One Direction, Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony anyone?

Reminiscing on Britney Spears‘ success, who once worked alongside the Brit on The X Factor US, Simon shared his experience with the singer after he once claimed “she would never have a hit”.

Simon Cowell on the hunt to find next superstar

Four years after parting ways with ITV, Simon is back in business to find “fresh new talent”. Instead of using the more well-known method of going on TV, however, the 63-year-old is focusing on the social media platform, TikTok.

Launching successful shows such as Got Talent and American Idol, the dad-of-one is heading off to social media to scout new voices and help them become superstars.

Reports revealed he is partnering with TikTok to give users (and aspiring musicians) access to unnamed songs from famous producers around the world via StemDrop, which will launch on October 26.

These famous producers are known to be behind the hits Baby One More Time by Britney Spears, Shake It Off by Taylor Swift and I Kissed A Girl by Katy Perry.

TikTokers will be able to freely interpret the music on their own and upload the finished results online with their own spin on the song.

Simon Cowell thought Britney Spears’she would never have a hit’ but was proved wrong

According to an interview with The Sun, he once thought Britney Spears wasn’t going to make it when he tried to nab her debut song Hit Me Baby One More Time before she came onto the scene.

Simon explained he tried to get the record for the boyband Five when he first heard it from producer Max Martin. He said: “And he went, ‘I can’t, I promised it to Britney Spears’. I went, ‘Who? Trust me, Max, nobody’s going to have a hit with a name like Britney Spears. Just think about it, please’.”

But, Max stuck to his guns and gave it to Britney – and thankfully he did, as the rest is history.

Simon Cowell later found out how wrong he was and later worked with Britney Spears in the US version of The X Factor. He recently expressed excitement over seeing her releasing new music.

“Once I got to know her, we had a lot of fun working together,” he said. “I got to see the side of her that a lot of people don’t see. She’s a very smart, sweet, passionate person. Very shy.”

Sharing their time spent together, Simon added they both have a lot of things in common. He explained Britney would “come over to my house and we would talk” when she found things difficult during the time she was on X Factor.

Simon continued: “She’s got great taste and great instincts. I mean, look, she got to Max Martin before I did! So she knows what she’s doing.”

“She knows the importance of a hit song. You always know a Britney song, and she’s got enough hits under her belt to tour for the rest of her life. And any time she does anything it’s an event, isn’t it?”

Singers and groups discovered by Simon Cowell

Simon has been in the music industry since 1980. He has discovered some of today’s biggest singers and groups. Over the years, Simon has brought to his label many artists that have seen astonishing success.

One Direction

Little Mix

Fifth Harmony

James Arthur

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Susan Boyle

Noah Cyrus

Cher Lloyd

