Simon Cowell has been on our screens for over two decades, and since then, he’s been through a number of lifestyle changes, promoting his weight loss transformation but how did he do it?

From Pop Idol to America’s Got Talent to all the shows in between, Simon has helped discover some of the world’s biggest music acts including the iconic boyband, One Direction.

In recent years he’s made a change to his own life, so we take a look at what Simon Cowell looks like now and how he lost all his weight.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Simon Cowell shows off weight loss

Over the last few years, fans have noticed mogul Simon Cowell go through a transformation in both his weight and his face.

He’s most recently been seen filming the new series of AGT, as he was looking slimmer than ever in his staple tight grey t-shirt.

The 63-year-old has been in seemingly high spirits since his transformation, however, some fans have been worried about the amount of weight he’s lost.

In a recent Instagram post, one fan wrote: “I love Simon but he really doesn’t look well in this picture.”

Although, some have been complimenting the AGT judge on his weight loss.

Simon Cowell addresses how he lost weight

Simon has been open about his weight loss journey, which has largely been down to a change in his diet.

The change came in 2017 when he suffered a fall on the stairs in his London home, and blamed the injuries on his ‘unhealthy lifestyle.’

Since then, he has lost upwards of 55 lbs and four waist sizes.

He has previously revealed that he avoids red meat and eats lots of salads and vegetables.

Speaking to The Sun on his transformation, the star said: “The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think ‘wow’.”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Weight isn’t the only thing the star has lost

Aside from losing weight, Simon also lost his voice while filming for the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent.

In a picture posted to Instagram with the judges and Terry Crews, including the return of Sofia Vergara, Simon wrote: “I’m lost for words…”

Fans know this is a rare occurrence for Simon, but AGT viewers in the comments cleared up what he meant by the cryptic post.

“To everyone asking: Simon lost his voice while filming this season!” explained one.

“Yup he did! I was in the audience of AGT and he couldn’t speak. Sofia Vergara had to read out loud what he wrote in papers,” responded another.