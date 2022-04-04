











Lexi Weege was one of the brave contestants to sing in front of the American Idol judges. However, she has since revealed that she got through to the second round, but that her initial audition was never aired.

Part of music group Weege and the Wonder Twins, it wasn’t Lexi’s first performance, and she was no stranger to the cameras. Her fanbase were mega excited to see how the audition went down, but it didn’t go to air.

Of course, there are thousands and thousands of ABC audition-goers who are either put through or sent home on the talent competition. Lexi was actually a singer to receive enough yeses to make her way to round two.

REVEALED: Who is Lexi from Below Deck Mediterranean’s fiance?

Who is Lexi Weege?

Lexi is the front woman of band Weege and the Wonder Twins, who auditioned for American Idol 2022. She pumped fans up to see her performance on February 27th, much to the disappointment that she didn’t appear.

The Western Mass-based singer-songwriter grew up in a traveling Cabaret troupe, and she’s been on the move ever since, as per her website. She has spent years of touring and put out three full-length releases with her band.

She has now began to fly her wings solo, and is releasing her third solo album this year, thanks to the fame she found through Weege & The Wondertwins. Fans can listen to her latest single ‘Hydrangea‘ on Spotify.

#AmericanIdol is so good this year! — Kevin Perine (@GamerKevin94) April 4, 2022

She claims American Idol didn’t air audition

Lexi revealed that ABC did not air her first audition, despite getting through to the second round on American Idol. She told Mass Live that Katy Perry called her “weird” but added that the judge also liked her.

Claiming she secured two yeses, the contestant detailed how Lionel Richie said she “was a true artist” while Luke Bryan said she wasn’t his “cup of tea.” Initially auditioning via Zoom, she sang ‘Bird on a Wire’ by Joe Cocker.

She later took to the in-person auditions in Nashville, where she said it “didn’t feel real.” The fall-back hasn’t phased Lexi though. If anything, the singer has been spurred on to continue performing and is releasing new tracks!

BELOW DECK: Who is Lexi Wilson? Father, Instagram and role of Bravo star

Her singing career

Lexi is always on the road, and has four different gigs coming up this April alone. One of them is at 10/20 Collective in Erie, Pennsylvania with Jess Royer, on April 6th, while a later gig is at High Voltage Cafe in New York.

She currently has 100 monthly listeners on Spotify for her solo career, 20 more than the 80 on the Weege & The Wondertwins‘ presence on the platform. Her genre goes down the classic country, Motown, and soul path.

With nearly twenty years of experience in songwriting, Lexi has already had a hugely successful career: including six releases, national tours, and hundreds of shows – all done without any label backing.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK