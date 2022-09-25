









Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launched on Friday, September 23rd and brought with it a brand new batch of hopeful celebrities ready to take to the floor. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back on hosting duties as Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke return to the judging panel.

Comedians, DJs, actors, singers and TV presenters have all been cast in this year’s competition. Some of Saturday night’s performances blew the judges away. Many viewers at home took to Twitter to share that they were “in awe” of Hamza Yassin’s hair as well as his dancing skills…

Who is Hamza on Strictly?

Hamza Yassin is one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants.

He’s 32 years old and was born in Sudan.

Hamza is best known for being a TV presenter and a wildlife cameraman. Fans may recognise him as being ‘Ranger Hamza’ on CBeebies show Let’s Go For A Walk.

Hamza Yassin’s hair

Introducing himself on Strictly Come Dancing 2022, Hamza said that his partner, Jowita Przystał, would need to prepare herself for “a hair whip” because “she’s got a lot to deal with” and added that he’s sure his “hair will be coming round”.

Hamza’s hair has caught the attention of many viewers since the 2022 show’s launch on September 23rd.

One person wrote that Hamza’s hair was “seriously impressive” on Twitter.

Another tweeted about Hamza: “…his locs are GLORIOUS and he looks so majestic gliding across the dance floor, footwork amazing and hair flowing magnificently…”

Get to know Hamza on Instagram

For any Strictly fans wanting to check out Hamza’s photography skills, look no further than his Instagram page.

He has around 23K followers @hamzayassin90.

Hamza, known for his work on shows such as Countryfile and Animal Park, writes in his IG bio: “WildlifeCameraman, @bbcstrictly 2022 Natural History + CBeebies Presenter, King Of The Dyslexics!”.

Via IG, Hamza shares snaps from all over the world and features all kinds of animals on his feed including otters, dragonflies and seals.

Hamza also writes on the ‘gram that he has a wife, however, he hasn’t posted much about his family life. He took to Instagram in 2017 and shared a photo of himself lifting his wife in the air captioned: “Find a wifey and up her up, and all year long you’ll get good luck! During the day a wildlife camera man, by night a strongman!”.

