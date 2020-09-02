When Strictly Come Dancing was confirmed to return to ITV this autumn, fans were over the moon. But how will this season work?

As social distancing guidelines are still in place in the UK, many fans of the show have questions about how the dance competition will run. With contestants coming into contact with one another, costume departments, live bands, a judging panel, and of course, the studio audience, it seems like the most unlikely series to go ahead.

So, with Strictly 2020 confirmed, we thought it time to find out how the show will work this year.

How is Strictly Come Dancing going to work this year?

Strictly Come Dancing is undergoing some major changes to the show.

Firstly, there will be no studio audience. However, we doubt there will be crickets after the contestants perform, as we’ve seen with football matches, crowd sounds will most likely be dubbed in during the broadcast.

Other rumoured changes include that there will be no live studio band this year. Instead, it is likely the contestants will just dance to a backing track. It is also speculated that the professional dancers will record their performances a month in advance. This means only the celebrity contestants will be dancing live.

Ballroom dance champion and choreographer Jason Gilkison is at the helm of Strictly 2020. He will be overseeing the creative changes made to the show, and we can’t wait to see how he pulls off this series.

CAST : Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 line up confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 judges

Regular Strictly judge Shirley Ballas spoke to Express about this year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing. Exclusively speaking, she said fans will not want to miss this season.

She also spoke of how the judging will work, in reference to Bruno Tonioli. Bruno lives in West Hollywood and typically flies between Los Angeles and London to film Strictly Come Dancing. But with social distancing and travel restrictions in place, it may not be possible for Bruno to appear on the show.

Shirley said of Bruno:

All I can tell you is that I’ve known Bruno 11 years… if there is a way to fly backwards and forwards he will find the way. If he has to walk on water he will but if it’s not safe, then that is a different situation. I know Bruno and Bruno will fly his little arms [to make it work]. I love him so much and I know that he will give his all to get there.

When does Strictly 2020 start?

There is no confirmed start date for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 as of yet. However, there is a heavily rumoured date.

This is Saturday, October 24th.

We will keep this page updated with the latest news on the Strictly 2020 start date as it is released.

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING 2020 THIS AUTUMN ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK