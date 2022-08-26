









Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton, who she was paired with four years ago.

On Friday (August 26), the British presenter revealed the pregnancy news on her Instagram with a polaroid-style photo of her cradling her baby bump.

“Gaaaaaaang…We are having a baby!” she captioned the image.

The 35-year-old added: “So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream).”

Kevin shared the same image, praising his partner as “beautiful.”

The couple met four years ago on Strictly Come Dancing; Reality Titbit looks back at how they went from dancing partners to parents-to-be.

There’s Strictly love in Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s four-year romance

2018

Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly season 16. Together they sashayed through the 13 weeks with ease and won the Glitterball trophy together. Looking back, their chemistry is probably what propelled them to victory.

2019

They publicised their relationship months after the show ended, following Stacey’s split with boyfriend-of-five-years Sam Tucknott in April 2019.

Many assumed the break-up was down to the Strictly Curse – the term that suggests the show either creates or splits couples – but Stacey confirmed that romance only started to bloom “later down the line”.

“I didn’t want to be such a cliche – it’s so cringe and cheesy. I want to be cooler than this,” she told BBC Radio 5. “Kev and I were pals for such a long time. I liked hanging out with him.”

In a July 2019 interview with The Guardian, the journalist explained why they’ve kept their romance low-key and turned down big cheques for exclusive interviews.

She said: “Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy. That’s why we’ve turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds. What I am happy to say is Kev’s amazing, I’m happy, life happens, I’ve got an amazing career and I’m very lucky.”

2021

“Kev and I have been together for two years,” explained Stacey. “I don’t think I want to get married. I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.”

Claiming she’d be “completely useless” as a Tradwife – a woman who gives up their career to care for her family – Stacey joked that Kevin would “divorce me in a heartbeat”.

2022

Stacey quickly shut down further rumours of marriage on a January episode of The One Show: “You would absolutely be the first to know. But no, I’m so dull. No, I’m not getting married.”

A month later, she reportedly told PA Media that they’ll be the first to know if she ties the knot, confirming that she’s “not desperate to get married.”

“Of course, [marriage] works for some people but it’s not something that I need,” she admitted.

Kevin, on the other hand, has been married three times. He married his first wife, a dance partner, when he was 20.

There are rumours it was his Latin dance partner Anna Melnikova, although this has never been confirmed. He later married dancer Clare Craze and then fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer.

April 2022

The couple made their red carpet debut in matching sleek black outfits at the Olivier Awards.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

