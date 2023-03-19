In the entertainment industry, cosmetic surgery is common with boob jobs being one of the most popular choices. Has Oti Mabuse had a boob job and what’s her bust size? Strictly viewers wonder if she’s ever had surgery.

Oti Mabuse is best known as one of the Dancing on Ice judges as well as a Strictly Come Dancing professional. Unlike many of her colleagues, the star didn’t always dream of becoming a dancer – she studied civil engineering at university before opting for a more creative career.

Oti’s job requires her to be in tip-top shape and her enviable figure doesn’t come easily. However, the Strictly star has previously spoken of hang-ups about her body and even considered surgery.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Oti Mabuse on Strictly

Oti burst onto the Strictly Come Dancing scene in 2015 with her first dance partner being boxer Anthony Ogogo. Since then, she’s partnered with many celebrities including Graeme Swann, Jonnie Peacock, and Danny Mac.

In 2019, she won the show with actor Kelvin Fletcher. Series 18 of the BBC show saw Oti partnered with comedian, musician, and actor Bill Bailey, who she also went on to win with.

However, Oti’s time in series 19 with Ugo Monye came to an end in week five, when they were eliminated. She is now a judge on Dancing on Ice, which she joined in 2022.

Has Oti had a boob job?

No, Oti has not had a boob job. As a result of Oti having a 28GG bust size, she has launched a line of underwear with Love Bravissimo. In the past, she’s considered getting a boob reduction.

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine in 2020, the dancer said: “I did once think about a reduction because big boobs or even wearing the wrong bra would cause me backache, neck strains and lower back problems.”

However, it’s reported that Oti didn’t opt for the surgery because of the pain and the fact that she’d have to take six weeks off work to recover.

She said that when she first joined Strictly Come Dancing, she wasn’t totally comfortable and compared her body to the other dancers. As reported by The Mirror, Oti said: “Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying… I was like ‘This looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls’.”

Oti may have now embraced her 28GG breasts. She added that nobody on the show picked on her because of her body which may have helped her confidence grow. She shared comedic posts on Instagram in 2020, so with any luck, her hang-ups are a thing of the past.

Oti Mabuse often works out

To stay in shape, Oti works out regularly and details some exercises that she opts for in a December 2020 Women’s Health interview. As well as hitting the gym, Oti and her dancer husband, Marius Lepure, have taken to YouTube many times in 2020 to share dance classes.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Oti also added that she often eats porridge and fruit or eggs and salad for breakfast. The Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that she’d lost a dress size in 2020 before appearing on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch.