











The end of summer means one thing: Strictly Come Dancing starts up again! A new set of celebrities are taking to the dancefloor, battling for the glitterball. But when will the show be on, and can you nab some Strictly tickets?

Last year saw Rose and Giovanni historically lift the glitterball. Now, eight months later, new celebrities will be battling it out to do the same thing. With the line-up revealed earlier this week, Strictly Come Dancing fans can now apply for tickets for the 2022 series.

How to get Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tickets

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

This year, the line-up consists of TV favourites Helen Skelton, Will Mellor, and Kym Marsh. Other contestants include Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and comedian Ellie Taylor. However, some fans have been left disappointed at the line-up to the 20th series of the dance competition.

Registration to get tickets is now open and will close at 10 pm on the 28th of August. The application is always competitive, with the chance of only gaining tickets to one live show. To be in with more of a chance, the BBC recommends applying for as many dates as possible, instead of just one or two.

You can apply for tickets here.

When is the new series on?

As usual, the show is starting next month and will lead us up to the week before Christmas. Beginning on September 24th, the competition will be on every Saturday until November 26th. The November 26th show will be the famous Blackpool edition, one of the highlights of every series.

More than likely due to the World Cup, the show will take a one-week break after that, with the last two episodes airing on December 11th and 18th – both of which are Sundays.

The football was always going to throw a stiletto in the typically regimented schedule. But seemingly the strictly come dancing live dates have escaped fairly lightly, without much disruption.

It’s one of the TV highlights of the year, and I’m sure the 2022 edition won’t disappoint!