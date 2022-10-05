Strictly Come Dancing Movie week tracks revealed as BBC competition heats up











Strictly Come Dancing is taking a trip to the cinema this Saturday with Movie Week. Here’s a rundown of the iconic soundtracks viewers can expect.

It’s time to roll out the red carpet because Strictly Come Dancing is taking on Movie Week this coming Saturday. Loose Women star Kaye Adams was the first celebrity to hang up her dancing shoes after losing to singer Matt Goss in the first dance-off last week.

The song list has been revealed, as well as the routines the remaining 11 couples will be tackling in week 3. Featuring several iconic movie classics, the likes of Marvel and Grease are on the schedule.

Download from BBC Pictures CreditL BBC/Guy Levy

Check out the full song list for Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Quickstep to Peppy and George – The Artist

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) – Mermaids

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

American Smooth to Part Of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez

Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You – Grease

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling – Flashdance

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now – Sweet Charity

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Waltz to One Hand, One Heart – West Side Story

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Rumba to the Theme – Jurrassic Park

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling – Guardians of the Galaxy

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Samba to Hakuna Matata – The Lion King

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Samba to You Sexy Thing – The Full Monty

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! – Half a Sixpence

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

American Smooth to Cry To Me – Dirty Dancing

Adam Lambert will be performing on Sunday’s results show.

View Instagram Post

Kaye Adams “blanked” during dance-off

The Scottish broadcaster danced her heart out to Dorothy Provine’s Music! Music! Music! but it was no match against Matt Goss’ Saturday Night Fever-esque samba.

Head judge Shirley Ballas was overruled by her peers, who believed Kaye’s mistakes were too much to look past.

Adams, 59, told Strictly – It Takes Two that she gave her dance for survival 100 percent. “I did it as well as I could. That’s all I can really say.

“You know, as I have said from the beginning, I am not a dancer – which is perfectly obvious – but I gave it everything that I could.”

Talking to host Rylan Clark-Neal, Kaye admitted that she “blanked” during the final performance. “I’ve seen a few people say, ‘She was like a rabbit in the headlights.’

“All I can say is ‘Yeah, I was. I was tired.”

Kaye’s short stint is unfortunate for partner Kai Widdrington, who had an impressive debut run with AJ Odudu in 2021. The pair were forced to pull out of the final after Odudu’s ankle injury left her unable to stand.

Nevertheless, the professional was proud of his partner and her fighting effort. “It was to come back with a bang and, you know, alright it didn’t fall our way in the end, but you should be proud of that.”

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SATURDAYS AT 6:30 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK