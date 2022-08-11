











Strictly Come Dancing’s line-up for 2022 has been slowly revealed, but some fans are completely clueless who the contestants are.

Time to get your dancing shoes on because Strictly is rumoured to make a comeback around September 10. Familiar faces Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are expected to return as hosts, but the ballroom is welcoming a new batch of celebrities as they aim to samba all the way to snatch the glitterball trophy.

Names from past seasons include the late Caroline Flack, Countdown presenter Rachel Riley, and Alexandra Burke, but this year’s line-up has left viewers stumped.

Meet the class of 2022

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

At the time of writing, 13 celebrities have been confirmed to sashay on the dancefloor.

Hamza Yassin – BBC Animal Park presenter and wildlife cameraman

Tony Adams – English football manager and former professional player

Molly Rainford – Singer and Britain’s Got Talent 2012 finalist

Ellie Taylor – Ted Lasso actress

Matt Goss – Singer-songwriter and lead singer of pop band Bros

Tyler West – TV presenter and KISS radio host

Ellie Simmonds – Former gold medal Paralympian swimmer

Jayde Adams – Comedian

Kaye Adams – Loose Women panelist

Richie Anderson – BBC Radio 2 presenter and former footballer

Kym Marsh – Coronation Street actress and singer

Will Mellor – Hollyoaks and Coronation Street actor

Fans underwhelmed by Strictly line-up 2022

“Feeling a bit underwhelmed with the array of ‘stars’ appearing in Strictly this year. Have no clue who most of them are,” a Twitter fan complained.

They weren’t the only ones begging for a better batch; another used a gif of alum Gemma Collins exclaiming “Boring, next.”

Bring Gemma on the dancefloor, she already conquered Dancing On Ice and that was TV gold.

Another added: “I don’t like being this person, because I’m bound to grow to like some of them. But I’m so disappointed with the line up this year, apart from a few!”

That being said, not everyone is a Debbie Downer. Fleur is already the favourite to win!

If you saw the singer’s routines on X Factor, you’ll know what she’s talking about:

However don’t knock them until you’ve seen their moves:

