As social distancing guidelines are still in place, many Strictly Come Dancing fans were concerned that the annual dance competition would not go ahead.

Following a summer of cancellations, many Brits feared that one of their favourite talent shows would be pulled from the TV’s calendar. However, ITV have pulled out all the stops in an effort for Strictly Come Dancing – and other competitions like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – to go ahead.

Now, the first few celebrities signed up to the show have been confirmed. On Tuesday, September 1st, the team at The One Show made the announcement of who would be featured in this year’s Strictly line up.

So, who is in the line up of celebrities taking on Strictly Come Dancing 2020? Find out about the confirmed cast and more rumoured celebrities here.

Strictly: Confirmed line up for 2020

Caroline Quentin

Clara Amfo

Jason Bell

Max George

Nicola Adams

Ranvir Singh

Nicola Adams will make history on the show as one half of the first same-sex couple.

We will update this piece as more famous names are added to the confirmed line up.

Strictly Come Dancing: Rumours

On top of the six confirmed celebrities, there are a whole host of famous faces rumoured to appear on Strictly 2020.

Some of these include comedian Bill Bailey, presenter Maya Jama, EastEnders stars Adam Woodyatt and Tamzin Outhwaite, GMB’s Adil Ray, EastEnder and Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa, and finally Homes Under the Hammer star Martin Roberts.

Usually, there are 15 celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing. This is to fill the average 13-week long season. Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will have a shorter run at 9 weeks. This means it is likely there will be 10 or 11 couples in the line up.

