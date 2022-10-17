









Strictly Come Dancing‘s Dave Arch was faced with a flurry of questions about whether he is married after host Claudia Winkleman joked: “If only there was a club that Dave Arch and I could join…”

During the latest Strictly episode, Strictly’s musical director Dave was involved in a flirty comment from Claudia about joining the mile high club, and fans were quick to waltz into the online jokes about the interaction.

However, the question is whether Dave has a wife cheering him on from home. Let’s find out more about the composer’s background and what he gets up to when he isn’t practising his on-screen composing.

Meet Strictly’s composer Dave Arch

Dave Arch is a pianist, conductor, arranger and composer, best known as the Musical Director for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He followed in the footsteps of his father Gwyn Arch, who was a composer and choral director.

After attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he was a member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra growing up before joining Strictly in 2006. He was previously a musical director on Strictly Dance Fever, and Just the Two of Us.

He was also musical director for recent productions of the Royal Variety Performance for ITV, including in 2021, the hundredth anniversary at the Royal Albert Hall, and for ITV’s series Stepping Out and Popstar to Operastar.

Dave has also recorded with legendary artists including Tina Turner, Elton John and Paul McCartney!

Dave is married with children

Dave is married, as revealed to Greg Lake in 2005. Fans asked if he is married after Claudia, wed to Kris Thykier, made a flirty comment about him on Strictly Come Dancing. Some thought the two were together, but this is not the case.

He is also a father to two sons and one daughter and lives with his family in Hertfordshire. Dave keeps his family life private and away from the limelight, and hasn’t spoken about them on Strictly.

Claudia and Dave’s friendship

Claudia and Dave have been friends for years as they have worked on Strictly Come Dancing together since the moment she began co-hosting the show in 2014. She has often praised him on the BBC competition.

In 2019, Claudia congratulated the composer by calling him “wonderful” and announcing:

Our wonderful Dave Arch was honoured this week with a honorary degree from The Prestigious Skills Hall, which is absolutely extraordinary. So I think we should have a round of applause […]. We love him. Congratulations to Dave.

Since then, she has made several references to Dave, including her comment on October 15th: “Still to come, Kym and Graziano are flying on Strictly Airways. If only there was a club that Dave Arch and I could join…”

