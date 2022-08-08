











Tyler West’s dance moves will certainly be seen more often as he joins the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up. We usually hear him speaking into our radios but as he is confirmed for the competition, fans wonder if he’s loved up.

Known as a Kiss FM presenter, Tyler made the move from playing handball each day to being spotted as ‘one to watch’ in 2015 by Broadcast Hot Shots. Now, he’s getting ready to get glitzed up and dance the samba, tango, and cha cha.

We found out that Tyler doesn’t currently have a partner, but got to know the ins and outs of his day job, former Team GB history and his TV presenting career. With his success so far, he’s hoping to secure the Strictly crown this year.

Tyler West is currently single

Tyler does not have a romantic partner at the time of writing, but will be set up with a dance partner for Strictly in no time! He has spoken out about love recently though, such as by featuring on Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Although the Kiss FM presenter, 26, has never been public with his past relationships, but did feature in a jokey 2015 boyfriend girlfriend tag YouTube video with Sian Westley. They jokily said they had been married since childhood.

He also uploaded a now-deleted YouTube video titled ‘Boyfriend does my make-up challenge’ with Sian. The radio host currently lives at his own luxury pad in London, often sharing topless snaps from his bedroom.

Strictly star’s Kiss FM career

In 2019, Tyler has became the newest addition to the Kiss FM team with his own weekly slot 7pm-11pm Monday to Thursdays on the UK’s hit radio station, while also performing at DJ events around the UK and abroad.

After six months, Tyler was offered his current slot on KISS Drive Time from 4 to 7pm on weekdays. His first year resulted in the Strictly contestant being nominated for a 2020 ARIA’s award for Best New Presenter!

It all started when Tyler started working for CBBC, presenting shows like Blue Peter. By the age of 19, he had landed his first series on the children’s network called KickAbout+ and also became the host of MTV News in 2017.

He played handball for Team GB

Before Tyler launched himself into presenting and DJing, he was actually a sportsman. He represented Team GB in handball from a young age and has always been a fitness enthusiast!

More recently, he ran the London Marathon in aid of UK Youth, as well as a 24-hour cycling fundraiser for St Nicholas Centre. The keen sports player previously played for Great Britain’s national team in competitions around the world.

Now, he is focused on TV and radio presenting, and is also known as an ambassador for the Princes Trust. Daniel Craig, Rami Malik, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Jack Black are just some stars he has interviewed during his career.

